Farrah's Latest Single AF Date Did NOT Go As She Expected

Farrah Abraham's Sydney Single AF date day did not start off as planned.

First, she cancelled her initial date, before opening her afternoon up to a host of prospective suitors to get in touch via her DMs.

And, well, girl done good, with all three seemingly very eligible, attractive bachelors.

She picked hunky freelance model Luca, but as the date neared, she confided in her Instagram Story that she wasn't particularly optimistic.

"I'm on my way to my second date in Australia. I'm hopeful it'll work out but I don't really know. I hope I'll get a surprise by this one as I wasn't a big fan of his Instagram profile, but we'll see..."

But then - huzzah - it turns out he got his gent on, and brought the lucky lady some beautiful flowers.

The pair decided to forgo ice skating in favour of that more regular date staple - oodles of wine. And from the looks of this cosy snap, things went very well indeed.

Is Luca a contender for Paris?

