Single AF

Farrah's Latest Single AF Date Did NOT Go As She Expected

Was hunky model Luca a hit or a miss?

Friday, June 30, 2017 - 18:39

WATCH FARRAH'S LATEST DATE UNFOLD IN THE VIDEO ABOVE

Farrah Abraham's Sydney Single AF date day did not start off as planned.

First, she cancelled her initial date, before opening her afternoon up to a host of prospective suitors to get in touch via her DMs.

And, well, girl done good, with all three seemingly very eligible, attractive bachelors.

@mtvsingleaf tag myself or choose your pick in the comments below 😗 #DateNight

@mtvsingleaf tag myself or choose your pick in the comments below 😗 #DateNight

A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on

She picked hunky freelance model Luca, but as the date neared, she confided in her Instagram Story that she wasn't particularly optimistic.

"I'm on my way to my second date in Australia. I'm hopeful it'll work out but I don't really know. I hope I'll get a surprise by this one as I wasn't a big fan of his Instagram profile, but we'll see..."

But then - huzzah - it turns out he got his gent on, and brought the lucky lady some beautiful flowers.

My first impressions of my 2nd Aussie date! #MtvsingleAF @Mtvuk @mtvaustralia #italian #bondibeach

My first impressions of my 2nd Aussie date! #MtvsingleAF @Mtvuk @mtvaustralia #italian #bondibeach

A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on

The pair decided to forgo ice skating in favour of that more regular date staple - oodles of wine. And from the looks of this cosy snap, things went very well indeed.

Date with @luca_paolucci_ is going well. Check this space for more updates... #MtvsingleAF #mtvuk #mtvaustralia

Date with @luca_paolucci_ is going well. Check this space for more updates... #MtvsingleAF #mtvuk #mtvaustralia

A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on

Is Luca a contender for Paris?

For the full Single AF live lowdown and all the latest updates, head over to the Instagram story @MTVSingleAF and #MTVSingleAF.

Latest News

Farrah's Latest Single AF Date Did NOT Go As She Expected

Courtney Act Shuts Down Gender Trolls In The Sassiest Way: 'I'm Here To Educate'

"F**k It!" Friday: Ariana Grande

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch Leak Reveals New Feature That CHANGES EVERYTHING

13 Reasons Why Sónar Festival 2017 Was So Damn Hot

Celebs Took To Twitter To Wish A Boy Who Was Being Bullied Happy Birthday

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Amber Butler gives us a tour of Brooklyn&#039;s nursery

Teen Mom UK's Amber Butler Reveals Some Fans Mistake Brooklyn For A Girl Because Of His Cute Long Hair - EXCLUSIVE

ASOS Models Are Showing Off Their Stretch Marks And It's Awesome

Big Brother 2017: Savannah O'Reilly Evicted As Housemates Face Shock New Twist

Impostor Syndrome: The Phobia You Probably Already Have

Summer City Break Makeup Essentials

5 Celebrities who have been Catfished

5 Celebrities Who Have Been Catfished

New Music Round-Up: JAY-Z, Calvin Harris, Bruno Mars and more

Troian Bellisario Based Her Pretty Little Liars Accent On The Only Way Is Essex

Bella Thorne And Scott Disick ‘Have An Understanding’ When It Comes To Their Relationship

What Actually Happens When You Try To Make Friends Online Using Bumble BFF

Courtney Act's Date Meets Shane For The First Time - So Did Sparks Still Fly?

Spider-Man Homecoming

10 Of The Best New Movies To See At The Cinema In Summer 2017

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Just Went Seriously Blonde And Obviously Looks Amazing

Charlotte Crosby Confirms She Had A Secret Fling With THIS Made In Chelsea Star

More From Single AF

Single AF

Has Farrah Found Love With Hunky Luca? | Single AF

Farrah's Latest Single AF Date Did NOT Go As She Expected

Single AF

Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Closer Than Ever As She Drops The L Bomb | Single AF

Courtney Act Shuts Down Gender Trolls In The Sassiest Way: 'I'm Here To Educate'

Single AF

Jedward's Single AF Dating Journey Has Taken Two Very Different Paths

Single AF

Sophie Kasaei Gives Her Verdict On Single AF’s Marnie Simpson & Casey Johnson | MTV News

Courtney Act's Date Meets Shane For The First Time - So Did Sparks Still Fly?

Marnie Simpson Says She Loves Casey Johnson As They Get Close In Cancun

Sophie Kasaei Has Her Say On The Future Of Single AF’s Marnie Simpson & Casey Johnson

John Grimes Gives A Brutal Review Of His Single AF Date: 'It's Not All About Looks'

Courtney Act Is Totes Inspired By Farrah Abraham's Brutal AF Dating Game

Single AF

Courtney Act Lands Her First Single AF Kiss

Trending Articles

Gaz Beadle Launches A Campaign To Recruit Love Island's Sam Gowland For Geordie Shore

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Marnie Simpson Gives A Behind The Scenes Peek At Her Single AF Porno

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Charlotte Crosby Confirms She Had A Secret Fling With THIS Made In Chelsea Star

Ex On The Beach&#039;s Marty McKenna kicks off after fight with Chloe Ferry

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Marty McKenna Kicks Off Big Time After Fighting With Chloe Ferry Over His Savannah Kemplay Snog

5 Celebrities who have been Catfished

5 Celebrities Who Have Been Catfished

Charlotte Crosby Reveals Battle With Depression: 'I've Been Speaking To A Psychiatrist'

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Jonny Has Been ‘Stuck’ With Camilla And Name Her The ‘Hardest Person To Get Along With’

Marnie Simpson Says She Loves Casey Johnson As They Get Close In Cancun