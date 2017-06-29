Single AF

Jedward Claim They Can Go For Over An Hour In The Bedroom

As they try to find love with some help from a blindfold

Thursday, June 29, 2017 - 09:25

Missed all the good stuff from Single AF so far? Catch up with the latest goss in the vid just up there.

In the list of questions you’ve always wanted to know the answer to, we’re going to go ahead and assume that ‘How long can Jedward last in bed?’ is probably quite far down the list.

It’s one that even Siri has never been able to confirm - but now, after years of deep contemplation and pondering Jedward in the bed(ward), we finally know the truth. 

According to Single AF’s structurally-haired studs John and Edward, they can often go for OVER AN HOUR when it comes to getting down and dirty. 

MTV UK

Honestly, that sounds kind of exhausting and we’d probably be wondering whether it’s okay to go and make a snack half way through, but you have to admit it’s pretty impressive.

Chatting to The Sun about their methods of wooing the girls on their Single AF quest, Jedward revealed that they’d totally snog on a first date because, in their words, you need to “taste the flavour”. 

Not that we needed any proof of that, seeing as both of them got lucky with a smooch at the end of their first dates in London earlier this week.

MTV UK

And as for that big bombshell about being in the bedroom for longer than your average episode of Geordie Shore, John said: “I can definitely go for longer than an hour.

“If I can perform on stage for almost three hours - performing in the bedroom is nothing to me.”

With that little nugget of information in mind, we should probably pray for the latest girls who've signed up for a Single AF date with John and Edward over in Sweden.

MTV UK

Not exactly your average Wednesday night, the boys were blindfolded and faced with the ultimate hardship for any lads.

It was a blind kissing challenge, featuring six gorgeous girls desperate to impress Jedward with their Jepic snogging skills.

After locking lips with three mystery ladies each, John and Edward then selected their fave snogger to get to know a little better on a proper date afterwards.

MTV UK

Who’d have ever thought that it’d be Jedward to give us the most XXX rated content of Single AF so far?

Getting naked in a bubble bath, bringing out the blindfolds and beating all the other singles on the kissing tally. Plot twist. 

For the full Single AF live lowdown and all the latest updates, head over to the Instagram story @MTVSingleAF and #MTVSingleAF.

Words by Lucy Wood

