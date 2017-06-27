Jedward Wreak Havoc On The Flight To Stockholm To Meet Their Single AF Dates

Missed all the good stuff from Single AF so far? Catch up with the latest goss in the vid just up there.

If you thought things felt a little too peaceful and calm in the UK last night, then that would probably be because Jedward were 30,000 feet up in the air and on their way to Sweden.

John and Edward jetted over to Stockholm to kick off their international hunt for love with Single AF, and in true Jepic style they caused nothing short of chaos on the flight.

Honestly, the other passengers deserve a full selection of those teeny tiny bottles of booze you can get on a plane after this.

For starters, Edward (or maybe John - it’s three days in and we still have no idea) decided to turn his back on the pop world and try his hand at being an air steward for a little while during the flight.

We're pretty sure he’s supposed to wear a hair net for that, but let's not jeopardise the floppy quiff for the sake of health and safety.

Anyone fancy a cuppa? Edward's on the case.

Meanwhile John was of course causing equal amounts of a shitstorm while on the plane. Don't worry though, absolutely none of this involves any mention of the Mile High Club.

Rather than making himself useful and dishing out the onboard snacks with his twin, he decided that the aisle would be the perfect catwalk instead.

Cue maybe the most amazing video you've ever seen in your life.

All that's missing to make this perfect is an appearance from Samuel L. Jackson to turn this into 'Jedward On A Plane: The Movie'.

Hey John, are you ready to hit Sweden to find your perfect girl?

We can only take this GIF as a yes.

And hey John, can you please express for us, through the medium of dance, exactly how you're feeling about the Single AF experience?

Cool, that looks about right.

Last but not least, things took a very weird turn when Edward had a quick toilet break half way through the flight - and the plane food had nothing to do with it.

Giving followers a quick tour of the tiny bathroom (cheers Ed, just what we always wanted), he also couldn't resist giving his own reflection a cheeky smooch. Oh we've all been there.

And the result? Oh no biggie, just this truly terrifying GIF which we might never recover from.

And now let's never speak of this again.

