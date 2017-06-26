Jedward Both Land A Kiss On Their First Ever Double Date For Single AF

Wanna get up to date with all the Single AF goss? Have a watch of the vid above to catch up.

When you think of the average celebrity stud, John and Edward Grimes probably aren’t the first names that spring to mind, but while you were eating dinner for one with the cat last night, Jedward were GETTING SOME.

The twins had their first Single AF dates of the series last night and judging by the slightly weird pervy pictures, it’s fair to say that both of them went surprisingly well.

Look, actual kissing happened.

MTV UK

All in the name of finding love on social media, John and Edward headed off into London last night for their first ever double date together. It was kind of a big deal.

Dressed in matching white denim (obviously), the boys finally came face to face with the ladies that they’d chosen for each other, carefully handpicked as the perfect girl from the huge number of applicants keen for a Jedward date.

For Edward’s big night, John selected mermaid-haired Anastasia who was pretty chuffed about the whole thing, and we're already imagining the amazing hair that their children would have.

MTV UK

She told Snapchat: “I feel really blessed that John picked me to go on a date with Edward out of everyone in London, that’s really cool.

“A kiss would be cool, I wouldn’t mind that,” She added. “I just really love his personality, he’s really upbeat and fun."

And according to Edward, it sounds like they hit it off straight away. He spilled: “The date’s going so good, I’m so happy. I feel like there’s a connection.

"She’s so creative, she has a great look about her and a great vibe. I feel like everything’s going awesome.”

Good Vibes #MTVSingleAF Good Vibes #MTVSingleAF A post shared by JEDWARD (@jepicpics) on Jun 26, 2017 at 3:21pm PDT

Meanwhile, he selected the very lovely Raffy for John to play some ping pong (and tonsil tennis) with. Raffy revealed that she’s fancied John for a seriously long time, and was pretty much living the fan girl dream in that moment.

Raffy spilled: “I’ve had a crush on John since the X Factor so it’s pretty daunting for me but I’m excited. I’ve always liked him because he seems so confident, so funny and outgoing.”

With both boys reaching lad status and landing themselves a goodnight kiss, they shared a Snapchat update soon afterwards to review the evening, and seemed pretty proud of themselves.

MTV UK

“Edward’s kissing game was so strong”, John said. “I was looking over there thinking ‘Wow, I could take a few notes’. Leonardo DiCaprio would have nothing on Edward’s kissing.

“I don’t wanna rub it in but our lips were in action tonight. I’m so excited to go back to see the celebrities and let them know that we made our first date memorable.

"We kissed, we made moves, they can take notes from us.”

MTV UK

So yep, Jedward are getting more kissing action than you are. Always a good realisation.

For the full Single AF live lowdown and all the latest updates, head over to the Instagram story @MTVSingleAF and #MTVSingleAF.

Words by Lucy Wood