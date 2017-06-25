Single AF

Jedward Are Keen For A Swedish Massage, If You're Offering

The perks of being on Single AF

Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 11:51

Missed all the good stuff from Single AF so far? Catch up with the latest goss in the vid just up there.

Being a part of the celebrity Single AF gang has a lot of advantages. Being on the path to finding your soulmate, living in a super swanky apartment with your famous pals, jetting all over the world to date a selection of fitties… Yep, it’s pretty great.

So understandably, Jedward are kinda loving life right now and have already got some big plans for their upcoming arrival in Stockholm, Sweden.

Swedish massage-shaped plans, to be exact.

Who loves watching Teen Mom OG! MTV legend! What's your fav moments and episodes of Teen Mom!? Love to all the Moms in the world ❤️

On their way to the airport, Jedward went live to update their followers on the latest news, revealing that they’re super-duper-Jedward-levels-excited to be jetting off on their hunt for love.

Heading over to catch their flight after last night's epic date success, Edward spilled: “I can’t wait to see what’s in Stockholm, maybe we’ll get inspiration and record a brand new song. All the best song writers are there.

“We don’t speak Swedish, but hopefully we’ll get a Swedish massage.”

And to be honest, the whole idea of Jedward getting a Swedish massage can be summed up nicely with this GIF.

Thirsty? Us? Nope.

For the full Single AF live lowdown and all the latest updates, head over to the Instagram story @MTVSingleAF and #MTVSingleAF.

Words by Lucy Wood

