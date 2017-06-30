Marnie Simpson Blocks Casey Johnson After Single AF Drama: 'I Don't Want To Be Involved With Anyone Like That'

Missed all the good stuff from Single AF so far? Catch up with the latest goss in the vid just up there.

In Single AF news that’ll make you wanna snap all of Cupid’s arrows, stay single forever and declare that love is non-existant, Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson’s relationship is over before it even began.

Marns has confirmed that her short-lived romance with Casey is done and dusted, and she’s now blocked his number after seeing what went down on his latest Single AF date.

Buckle up guys, Paris is going to get reeeally interesting.

Clearly furious about the whole thing, Marnie admitted that learning of Casey’s cheeky snog with the girl from his double date with Elliot had left her pretty gutted.

So when she and Shane headed off for some girl time to get their nails done, Marnie made the next move and hit the block button, telling Shane that she was “sick of this ladish behaviour.”

“I’ve seen some videos of Casey and it’s changed my opinion on him a little bit. Actually, it’s changed my opinion on him completely…,” she told @MTVSingleAF followers.

Revealing that she’d made the big decision to block him and move the eff on, Marnie said: “Obviously I’ve blocked Casey.

“It’s kind of just because I feel like, when I’m with him he’s lovely, but when I’m away from he’s not, and he turns into… just like the rest of them.”

Poor Marns went on to explain that her decision to call it quits with Casey - even after their naked swimming pool sesh - was just part of her dating defence mechanism after being left heartbroken one too many times.

“I’m at that stage where I get involved with anyone and the first red flag I see I just cut myself off,” she spilled.

“I know that’s quite harsh, but that’s what I do now to protect myself and that’s how I’m going to find The One.”

Well and truly sinking the #Masey ship, Marnie added: “I don’t really want to be involved with anyone like that which is why I’ve blocked him.

“This dating process has given me so much more confidence to go on dates and find new people. I’m definitely going to find The One and I can’t wait for Paris.”

Marnie's also gone and deleted all of their loved up photos from her Instagram now, so there really is no hope for a reunion.

Oh Marns, we’ve all been there. Consider her well and truly Single AF.

Words by Lucy Wood