Marnie Simpson Makes A Dig At Casey Johnson's Date: 'She Wears So Much Makeup'

Last night, love was in the air at the Single AF apartment - and we’re not just talking about every time Casey looks at his own reflection.

The flirtiest pair of ‘just friends’ to have ever existed were sent off by Cupid on a double date together, to come face to face with each other’s potential perfect matches and have a lovely time pretending there’s absolutely no way they’re falling for each other instead.

It obviously wasn’t meant to be with Marnie’s mystery man (y’know, seeing as he couldn’t actually be bothered to show up), but it looks as though Casey’s date with the lovely Izzy got pretty cosy.

Casey and Izzy might have looked great together, but unfortunately his mid-date review from the bogs didn’t sound too promising.

“It’s going quite well. I mean, I feel like I’m doing all the chatting,” Casey told his followers.

“I need to get to know her more and I want her to start asking me questions.”

The image of Casey and Izzy sharing a smooch on top of the Eiffel Tower might be fading away before our very eyes, but one person who probably won’t be too gutted to hear about the lack of spark is Marnie.

In the taxi on their way to the double date, Marns took a bit of a dig at Izzy’s style by hinting that she might be a bit high maintenance for her liking.

Although agreeing that Izzy could totally be the girl that Casey whisks off to Paris, Marnie said: “Can’t be wearing this white top with her though, because obviously it’ll be orange.

“She wears that much makeup,” Marns said, before quickly adding that there’s definitely “no judgement here, though.”

Nope, zero judgement. And absolutely zero jealousy either, obvs.

Marnie’s little dig at Izzy is all the more awkward when you hear what the poor girl had to say about her love rival before the double date began, too.

A slightly nervous Izzy very sweetly told Single AF Insta followers (@MTVSingleAF, by the way): “From what I’ve seen of Marnie, she looks like someone I’d get along with.

“I’ve seen stuff on social media about Marnie and Casey having a little thing for each other. I think they’d be a beaut couple.

"Obviously I’m interested in Casey and I hope he’s interested in me," Izzy admitted. "But I’d ship them.”

Gah, we’ve all been the Izzy in this scenario.

You never know though, a trip to Paris with an ex-Stereo Kick might make things feel a little bit better.

Words by Lucy Wood