Single AF

Marnie Simpson and Courtney Act Talk Penises As They Go Naked Speed Dating For Single AF

*sexy background music*

Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 11:14

Missed all the good stuff from Single AF so far? Catch up with the latest goss in the vid just up there.

If you thought blindfolded kissing, skinny dipping, and Jedward jacuzzi times were the cheeky cherry on top of Cupid’s plans for the Single AF celebs, think again.

The romantic antics got next level XXX-rated last night as Marnie Simpson and Shane Jenek went on their first double date in London - which just so happened to involve a casual bit of naked speed dating.

Yep, that’s a thing.

MTV UK

Marns and Shane are now in Amsterdam as Cupid’s arrow is heading in a Dutch direction, but before jetting off on their travels, the new BFFs had to strip down and bare all to their latest Single AF dates.

“I am super excited but super nervous,” spilled to @MTVSingleAF followers on the way to the naked venue.

Revealing that she was opting for the classiest possible approach to naked speed dating, Marnie added: “I don’t know how many naked bodies are going to be there, but I’m excited. 

"I’m going to be partially naked - maybe a dress that’s see-through.”

MTV UK

Quizzed by Shane on what she was looking for from the evening, Marnie listed off her must-have qualities in Mr Right, spilling: “I’m looking for someone with big hands, big bum, big six pack, big willy, big head…”

And that’s when the penis chat kicked off. We’re surprised it took this long tbh.

Making it clear that she’s got a type, Marnie said: “If I see someone with a little willy, I will end up laughing in his face. I’m sorry, I can’t help it.”

Instagram

But Shane was a bit more philosophical about the whole thing. He contemplated: “We’re so used to seeing giant, engorged penises in life. I just want to see some people with normal penises.

“I also want to see really big penises, don’t get me wrong. My penis is going to be tucked up my bum so it’s fine.”

And judging by that snap from Courtney's Instagram, there was definitely a healthy portion of penis on view. CRIKEY.

For the full Single AF live lowdown and all the latest updates, head over to the Instagram story @MTVSingleAF and #MTVSingleAF.

Words by Lucy Wood

Latest News

Ex On The Beach’s Che McSorley Admits She Would Sh*g Aaron Chalmers Because He Looks Like A ‘Good Bang’– Exclusive

Single AF: Elliot Crawford And John Grimes Rinse Casey Johnson For Being Blocked By Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Blocks Casey Johnson After Single AF Drama: 'I Don't Want To Be Involved With Anyone Like That'

Leona Lewis Teams Up With Kiehl’s UK To Raise Money For MTV Staying Alive

The Unintentionally Hilarious Float That Looks Like A Maxi Pad Is Your Unlikely Summer Pool Hero

Sex Robots Are Gonna Change The Future Of Sex - Here's How...

Ed Sheeran and Little Mix Dominate 2017's Best Selling Singles and Albums Lists

13 Times Tommy Dorfman Was Your Ultimate Style Inspo

Louis Tomlinson’s Latest Topless Selfie Even Has GF Eleanor Calder Using The Heart Eyes Emoji

Marnie Simpson and Courtney Act Talk Penises As They Go Naked Speed Dating For Single AF

Vicky Pattison Gets Real About What It's Actually Like To Be Body-Shamed

Binky Felstead And Boyfriend JP Share The Most Adorable Family Selfie With Baby India

Teen Mom UK cast tease a dramatic series

Teen Mom UK Cast Tease 'More Drama' and Emotional Moments As Series Two Start Date Is Confirmed

Did Gigi Hadid Just Do The Dreaded Accidental Like On A Perrie Edwards Insta Pic?

Splatoon 2

Splatoon 2 Joy-Cons Are Here And Will Make Your Nintendo Switch Look Totally Different

Kylie Jenner Removes All Traces Of Tyga By Covering Up Tribute Tattoo

Everything That Zoella And All Of Your Fave YouTubers Got Up To At Gleam Fest

15 Unmissable Moments From Episode 25 Of Teen Mom OG Season 6

Ex On The Beach's Max Morley Reckons THIS Is The Real Reason Why Aaron Chalmers Stuck Up For ZaraLena Jackson In Series Six – EXCLUSIVE

Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha Shows You How To Dance Like Her In Just Dance 2018!

More From Single AF

Single AF: Elliot Crawford And John Grimes Rinse Casey Johnson For Being Blocked By Marnie Simpson

Single AF

Single AF's Elliot Crawford & John Grimes Rinse Casey Johnson Over Marnie Simpson Blocking

Marnie Simpson Blocks Casey Johnson After Single AF Drama: 'I Don't Want To Be Involved With Anyone Like That'

Single AF

Single AF: Marnie Simpson BLOCKS Casey Johnson

Marnie Simpson and Courtney Act Talk Penises As They Go Naked Speed Dating For Single AF

Single AF

Single AF’s Marnie Simpson Reacts To Finding Out Casey Johnson Kissed Another Girl

Single AF

Jedward Go Their Separate Ways To Find Love On Single AF

Single AF’s Marnie Simpson Fumes At Casey Johnson’s Kiss

Single AF

Single AF’s Marnie Simpson & Casey Johnson Go Skinny Dipping

Is John a little Jealous of his brother Edward&#039;s success on Single AF?

Single AF’s Jedward Are Split Up And Our World Is Turned Upside Down

Single AF's Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Get Seriously Naked In Cancun

Single AF's Casey Johnson Kisses Someone Who Isn't Marnie Simpson

Trending Articles

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Jonny Has Been ‘Stuck’ With Camilla And Name Her The ‘Hardest Person To Get Along With’

Sophie Kasaei has blocked Joel Corry from her social media accounts

Sophie Kasaei Brands Bikini Pictures "Awful" And Talks Battle With Body Confidence

Sean Pratt's To-Do List Gets Graphic About His Sex Life With Zahida Allen

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Have Decided The Name Of Their Future Baby

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

gaz beadle

Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Break Their Silence After Confirming Reunion

Marnie Simpson Reveals She's Rooting For This Love Island 2017 Couple

Marnie Simpson Blocks Casey Johnson After Single AF Drama: 'I Don't Want To Be Involved With Anyone Like That'

The Weeknd Went Three Years Deep On Selena Gomez's Instagram And Doesn't Care Who Knows It

Ex On The Beach's Max Morley Reckons THIS Is The Real Reason Why Aaron Chalmers Stuck Up For ZaraLena Jackson In Series Six – EXCLUSIVE