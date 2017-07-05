Marnie Simpson and Courtney Act Talk Penises As They Go Naked Speed Dating For Single AF

Missed all the good stuff from Single AF so far? Catch up with the latest goss in the vid just up there.

If you thought blindfolded kissing, skinny dipping, and Jedward jacuzzi times were the cheeky cherry on top of Cupid’s plans for the Single AF celebs, think again.

The romantic antics got next level XXX-rated last night as Marnie Simpson and Shane Jenek went on their first double date in London - which just so happened to involve a casual bit of naked speed dating.

Yep, that’s a thing.

Marns and Shane are now in Amsterdam as Cupid’s arrow is heading in a Dutch direction, but before jetting off on their travels, the new BFFs had to strip down and bare all to their latest Single AF dates.

“I am super excited but super nervous,” spilled to @MTVSingleAF followers on the way to the naked venue.

Revealing that she was opting for the classiest possible approach to naked speed dating, Marnie added: “I don’t know how many naked bodies are going to be there, but I’m excited.

"I’m going to be partially naked - maybe a dress that’s see-through.”

Quizzed by Shane on what she was looking for from the evening, Marnie listed off her must-have qualities in Mr Right, spilling: “I’m looking for someone with big hands, big bum, big six pack, big willy, big head…”

And that’s when the penis chat kicked off. We’re surprised it took this long tbh.

Making it clear that she’s got a type, Marnie said: “If I see someone with a little willy, I will end up laughing in his face. I’m sorry, I can’t help it.”

But Shane was a bit more philosophical about the whole thing. He contemplated: “We’re so used to seeing giant, engorged penises in life. I just want to see some people with normal penises.

“I also want to see really big penises, don’t get me wrong. My penis is going to be tucked up my bum so it’s fine.”

And judging by that snap from Courtney's Instagram, there was definitely a healthy portion of penis on view. CRIKEY.

