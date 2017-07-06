Marnie Simpson Went On A Terrible Single AF Date With This Ex On The Beach Star

Missed all the good stuff from Single AF so far? Catch up with the latest goss in the vid just up there.

There’s more celebs on Single AF than you can shake a mystery, international Cupid figure at - so how about we chuck one more into the mix just for good measure?

Last night (before deciding that she was SO done with the whole love hunt thing), Marnie Simpson headed off on her latest date with a potential Mr Right, and it turns out that Ex On The Beach fans might have seen him before.

Alright, that’s only if you happen to be a big fan of Holland’s Ex On The Beach: Double Dutch. But yeah, he’s off of that.

MTV UK

Jeffrey is 27 years old and lives about 45 minutes from Amsterdam. He’s also an absolute machine with a super slick hairstyle, a tall/dark/handsome vibe and two full sleeves of tattoos.

On paper, it was set to be a guaranteed winner.

Chatting before the date to @MTVSingleAF followers, Jeffrey explained that he didn’t really know much about Marnie, so was looking forward to having a couple of drinks with her in the city.

MTV UK

“I’ve seen like one episode of Geordie Shore... I want to go on a date with Marnie because she’s like really good looking, and I want to get to know her a little better.

Going on to reveal his usual type, Jeffrey added: “The girls I normally go for are the psycho girls, the jealous girls, the wild girls - so maybe Marnie is the one for me.”

But finding true love is never an easy challenge, and what should have been a perfect hit for Cupid was, in reality, a complete disaster.

Is that a pie we spy? Awkward.

MTV UK

The date with Jeffrey was so bad that Marnie grabbed her chips and sprinted off to the loos half way through, to try and figure out how to do a runner as quickly as poss. Agh.

“I’m stuck in the toilet, me date’s just sitting outside the door,” Marnie spilled.

“I’m going to have to just confront him and tell him I’m going home. This is ridiculous, I’m a 25 year old woman and I’m locked in the f**king bathroom, I need to grow some balls."

MTV UK

Admitting that she’s struggling a little bit, Marnie confessed: “Dating isn’t easy and I’m finding it extremely hard at the minute.

“I’m learning a lot about myself and I didn’t realise I was going to find this journey so hard.”

So if nothing else on her Single AF journey, Marnie's had a bit of self discovery and a bag of chips. Not bad if you ask us.

Words by Lucy Wood