Single AF

Marnie Simpson Admits She Already Fancies Casey Johnson

Time to start shipping #Masey

Monday, June 26, 2017 - 14:51

When the Single AF celeb lineup was first announced, fans had a sneaky feeling that there could be a serious amount of flanter ready to go between Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson, and sculted-by-angels boybander, Casey Johnson.

It just kinda makes sense seeing as they're both seriously fit and super flirty, so it was really only a matter of time before sparks started flying. But less than 24 hours into the show, and a potential romance is already blossoming between the pair.

Crikey, that’s good going even for those two.

Snapchat

After meeting the rest of the Single AF gang for the first time last night, Marnie didn’t hold back when she spilled all her feels about Casey.

“Just met all the celebs and I cant believe how well we all got on,” Marnie told Snapchat, adding: “Casey is UNREAL.”

You might not see her usual pulling techniques on display quite yet though, as she went on to reveal that although she’s pretty keen, she’s gonna try playing it cool at least for a little while.

Snapchat / Facebook

“I fancy him so much,” Marns admitted. “But I’m going to have to hold back a little bit.”

Wait, you guys know this is a show for dating other people and not each other... right?

Either way, we all know that no guy stands a chance when Marnie's got her sights set on him. Good luck, Casey.

Follow @MTVsingleAF #MTVsingleAF around the globe from 26th June to 11th July and help six sexy singles find their match! 

Words by Lucy Wood

