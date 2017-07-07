Marnie Simpson Finally Tashes On With Her Fittest Single AF Date Yet

Missed all the good stuff from Single AF so far? Catch up with the latest goss in the vid just up there.

Finally, after a string of disaster dates, heartbreak and bittter ex-Stereo-Kick-related disappointment, Marnie Simpson has landed her first kiss on Single AF. And it’s with a bloody worldie, too.

Just when she was starting to lose all hope that she’d ever find The One, Marnie gave it one last go and headed off on a date with Dutch dream Deniz.

And judging by the sneak peek behind the scenes pics, we’d call that a success. Nice one, Cupid.

MTV UK

Chatting in an earlier Facebook Live stream with bestie Courtney Act, Marnie revealed that she was going to spend some time with pianist Dennis after basically falling head over heels for him on Insta.

Spilling her big plans and losing all chill, Marnie said: “I know I’m gonna kiss him, I’ve seen his pictures, gorgeous looking and he wears geek glasses which are amazing.”

And although the geek glasses sadly didn’t make an appearance, Dennis definitely didn’t disappoint.

MTV UK

Sharing her thoughts half way through the date, Marnie gave him the official stamp of approval and said: “Finally I’ve found a boy who I fancy.

"He’s gorgeous, he’s got big brown eyes, he’s got a snapback on.

“I’m just so happy, my luck is finally changing. I’ve got my mint in my mouth, I’m 100 percent gonna kiss him.”

Seeing as Marns’ previous Single AF dates have included a guy that was too young, a guy who didn’t actually show up, a guy who Casey ruined the dinner with and a guy who she walked out on, we’d say that Dennis’s chances for Paris are looking pretty good.

MTV UK

It just goes to show you that you never know when love could be waiting around the corner.

And even better if it’s waiting around the corner in the form of an absolute fittie. Haway Marns, congrats on the tash on.

Words by Lucy Wood