Is Marnie Simpson Having Doubts About Casey Johnson?: 'I Don't Know How I Feel About It'

He's off on a double date with Elliot...

Monday, July 3, 2017 - 15:16

Missed all the good stuff from Single AF so far? Catch up with the latest goss in the vid just up there.

Fresh off the plane from Cancun back to London, it looks as though there could be trouble in paradise for Single AF lovebirds, Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson.

Like thousands of holiday romances before them, the UK drizzle seems to have put a bit of a dampener on the loved up #Masey vibes, as Marns has hinted that she’s feeling pretty confused about her feelings for Casey.

Oh guys, what happened? If we put you back on some inflatable animals in the Mexican sunshine, will you fall in love again?

Hope you enjoyed our Insta live @mtvsingleaf take over in Cancun Mexico

Hope you enjoyed our Insta live @mtvsingleaf take over in Cancun Mexico

A post shared by Marnie. (@marniegshore) on

Casey’s heading off on a double date tonight with his newly-returned best boy Elliot Crawford, and knowing that the lads are probably up to no good seems to have sent Marnie’s head into a spin.

Admitting that she’s all kinds of confused now, Marnie spilled: "Casey's going on a date and I don't really know how I feel about it because we have got quite close.”

Watch Marnie admit she's confused about her feelings for Casey in the exclusive vid below:

Although she and Casey have been getting very coupley since the show began, she went on to say that she’s still rooting for him to find romance with Single AF.

Good to have the boy @elliot_crawford back in the mix & yeah we are going on a double date tonight! 👊🏻🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ ahahaha

“I do hope he finds someone he really likes, Marnie insisted. “I do want him to find The One, obviously.”

Maybe he’s already found her, Marns?

Stay tuned to find out how the boys get on on their double date, and to see whether #Masey are still waking up next to each other tomorrow morning.

For the full Single AF live lowdown and all the latest updates, head over to the Instagram story @MTVSingleAF and #MTVSingleAF.

Words by Lucy Wood

Is Marnie Simpson Having Doubts About Casey Johnson?: 'I Don't Know How I Feel About It'

