Here's How Marnie Simpson Got On With Her First Single AF Date

But is Casey Johnson gonna get jealous?

Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 11:11

Human flame emoji Marnie Simpson has already made a third of the Single AF cast fall head over heels in love with her, but last night she left Elliot Crawford and Casey Johnson back at home and headed off on her first date of the series.

After approximately a million applications from the general public, Marns was paired up with Harry as her perfect match for the evening.

But while they might look pretty great together on paper, sparks weren’t exactly flying on their date together. Awks.

So far, the Single AF dates have been surprisingly successful, with Farrah Abraham admitting that she quite liked her guy, and Jedward both getting lucky with a goodnight kiss at the end of their evenings.

But it was only a matter of time before the show was hit with a stinker, and unfortunately it was Marnie who was forced to admit that she and her Mister Right were just all kinds of wrong.

Before the date, Marnie was pretty hopeful (and mega nervous) about spending some time with Harry, but afterwards hit Snapchat to reveal that he was a bit too well groomed for her liking.

“He’s really handsome but he’s wearing SO MUCH lip gloss,” Marnie spilled. “I can almost see my reflection in his lips. It is a little bit off-putting when a boy wears more lip gloss than you.”

And unfortunately for Harry, he can’t just wipe off the lippie to win her heart either. He’s actually five years younger than Marns, and she’s not planning on becoming a cougar any time soon.

“My date was so fun… But he was too young for us, and I’m gonna set him up with Chloe Ferry,” she added. Hmm, maybe leave it to Cupid, Marnie.

However, while the odds were against him from the start, it might not technically have been Harry’s fault that the date wasn’t a roaring success. Marnie clearly had someone else on the brain for the evening - yep, Casey Johnson.

“Casey was actually being really nice, he was giving us advice, he was helping us get ready,” she told Snapchat.

“I don’t know what he’s really thinking, I don’t know if he’s a little bit jealous or if he’s not. I’ve got mixed signals…"

Jetting off around the world to find love with this nutta is guaranteed to be a right laugh give him a follow girls he's looking for lurveeeee ♥ @caseycodyj also wearing my lenses in the colour silver star for a pair www.ispyeyes.com

"Watch this space. Hopefully I’ll see how he really feels when I get back," Marnie said after a couple of drinks.

The #Masey ship is harboured and ready to sail, you guys.

​For the full Single AF live lowdown and all the latest updates, head over to the Instagram story @MTVSingleAF and #MTVSingleAF.

Words by Lucy Wood

