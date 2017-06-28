Marnie Simpson Gives A Behind The Scenes Peek At Her Single AF Porno

^^^Catch up on Marnie's Single AF dating journey so far in the video above ^^^

Last night Marnie Simpson found herself in a nightmare position, having been stood up on a double blind date while filming for Single AF.

Not one to waste her newly found spare time, Marnie decided to get cracking on the tried and tested celeb tradition of making a sex tape.

Genius.

And being the sharing lass that she is, Marns decided to give her Snapchat followers a sneaky peek behind the scenes.

Filming from her bed, the Geordie lass revealed she had THREE cameras and directors in the room with her, saying: “So I’m just about to film me porno guys! We’ve got the director here, director here, director here – all three!”

Oh and for those of you who haven’t quite worked it out at this point, Marnie obviously recording a scene for MTV’s Single AF and not a sex tape. Soz about that.

In other you-are-not-going-to-believe-this Marnie Simpson news, Casey Johnson was left shook when he found out what her preferred breakfast dish is.

Filming the beauty at 6am, the quarter man, three quarters quiff watched on in horror as she opted for…the curry option.

He said: “Only you would get a f***ing curry, in the morning. What are you doing?!”

We have to say, we agree with Casey on this one.

