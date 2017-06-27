Single AF

Marnie Simpson Is NOT A Fan Of Single AF’s Farrah Abraham: 'She Is Awful'

Run for cover!

Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 11:44

WATCH MARNIE GO IN ON FARRAH IN THE VIDEO ABOVE

It looks like Marnie Simpson and Farrah Abraham won’t end up as each other’s wingwoman during their time on new MTV dating show Single AF.

Ahead of filming the series, MTV News caught up with the Geordie Shore babe, who admitted she wasn’t exactly thrilled about the signing of Teen Mom OG’s feistiest cast mate.

She explained: "I'm nervous about meeting Farrah because I don't like her at all, I just know we're gonna clash.

"I've followed her for a while on Teen Mom, Celebrity Big Brother - and she is awful. I don't believe in anything that that girl stands for. She's horrible to her own family on TV and she's really rude to people and obnoxious. So I'm hoping that when I meet her she's a pleasant surprise."

Wow. Don’t hold back, eh Marns?

We’re not sure what Farrah will make of this, but if her recent Snapchats are anything to go by, she’s not exactly been one to sugar coat her thoughts on her fellow singletons either.

Following the initial cast meet up, Farrah didn’t particularly warm to Casey Johnson, casually saying in her video diary: “So I've just met everyone for the first time in a London bar, this is going to be so great. I love Courtney. I love her style, I love her wigs - I really hope I get to travel with her.

MTV

"Casey - we kind of butted heads, he's kind of a dickhead."

Note that Farrah only said ‘kind of a dickhead,’ so perhaps Casey has time to win her over and avoid reaching full dickhead status?

We’ll have to wait and see how all of this drama unfolds…

Don’t miss a moment of what our Single AF celebs are up to – follow live on @MTVsingleAF's Instagram story and #MTVsingleAF for all the latest dating gossip.

 

Latest News

Marty McKenna reveals which Ex On The Beach singleton would die first on a desert island

Ex On The Beach's Marty McKenna Reveals Why He'd 'Probably Die First' If He Was Stuck On A Desert Island - EXCLUSIVE

Marnie Simpson Admits To A Secret Surgical Procedure

Jedward Are Keen For A Swedish Massage, If You're Offering

Gaz Beadle Launches A Campaign To Recruit Love Island's Sam Gowland For Geordie Shore

Marnie Simpson Is NOT A Fan Of Single AF’s Farrah Abraham: 'She Is Awful'

Nintendo Switch

If You Haven't Been Able To Get Hold Of A Nintendo Switch Yet, Everything's About To Change

Elliot Crawford Leaves Single AF (For Now) Thanks To A Lost Passport

Jedward Both Land A Kiss On Their First Ever Double Date For Single AF

Here's How Marnie Simpson Got On With Her First Single AF Date

Taylor Swift Emerges From Her Hiding Place With A Super Cute Video Message

Che McSorley reveals which Ex On The Beach cast member she&#039;d have babies with

Ex On The Beach's Che McSorley Reveals Which Of The Lads She Wants To Be Her Babydaddy - EXCLUSIVE

SNES Mini

The New Mini SNES Is Adorable & You're Going To Want It

I. Marlene King Reveals Who You Will And Won't Be Seeing In The Pretty Little Liars Finale

Britney Spears Opens Up About Her Mental Health

Bella Hadid Heads To Holland To Make Surprise Visit To Grandmother Battling Cancer

Holly Hagan Reveals Just How Desperate Her Struggle With Anxiety Really Became

This Video Of KJ Apa Preparing Himself For An Intense Topless Riverdale Scene Is Incredible

Kim Kardashian Finally Reveals The Name Of North West's Puppy

Demi Lovato Has Twitter Going Crazy After ‘Subtweeting’ Halsey Over Those Bisexuality Comments

Casey Johnson And Courtney Act Share A Kiss During Single AF Chapstick Challenge

More From Single AF

Single AF

Elliot Crawford Leaves Single AF After Losing His Passport

Single AF

Marnie Simpson is NOT A Fan Of Single AF's Farrah Abraham | MTV News

TV Shows

Jedward Are Keen For A Swedish Massage, If You're Offering

Marnie Simpson Is NOT A Fan Of Single AF’s Farrah Abraham: 'She Is Awful'

TV Shows

Elliot Crawford Leaves Single AF (For Now) Thanks To A Lost Passport

TV Shows

Jedward Both Land A Kiss On Their First Ever Double Date For Single AF

TV Shows

Here's How Marnie Simpson Got On With Her First Single AF Date

Casey Johnson And Courtney Act Share A Kiss During Single AF Chapstick Challenge

Single AF

Single AF: Marnie Simpson And The Gang Are All Over Each Other

Single AF

Single AF: Farrah Abraham Thinks Casey Johnson Is A ‘D***head’

TV Shows

Marnie Simpson Is In A Single AF Love Triangle With Casey Johnson and Elliot Crawford

TV Shows

Marnie Simpson Admits She Already Fancies Casey Johnson

Trending Articles

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Charlotte Crosby will be neighbours with Sophie Kasaei and Marnie Simpson when she moves in with Stephen Bear
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Will Basically Be Neighbours With Two Other Geordie Shore Stars When She Moves In With Stephen Bear 

Gaz Beadle Launches A Campaign To Recruit Love Island's Sam Gowland For Geordie Shore

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Darker: Jamie Dornan In Sexy UNSEEN Red Room Behind The Scenes Clip

Zahida Allen Shares Shocking Image Of Busted Lip After Becoming Embroiled In Fight

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

TV Shows

Farrah Abraham Calls Casey Johnson A D***head After The Single AF Cast Meet For The First Time

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Lifts The Lid On Her Sizzling Sex Life With Stephen Bear

A Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Duet Has Appeared

Stephanie Davis Left 'Devastated' After Sex Tape Leaks Online Without Her Consent