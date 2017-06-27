Marnie Simpson Is NOT A Fan Of Single AF’s Farrah Abraham: 'She Is Awful'

WATCH MARNIE GO IN ON FARRAH IN THE VIDEO ABOVE

It looks like Marnie Simpson and Farrah Abraham won’t end up as each other’s wingwoman during their time on new MTV dating show Single AF.

Ahead of filming the series, MTV News caught up with the Geordie Shore babe, who admitted she wasn’t exactly thrilled about the signing of Teen Mom OG’s feistiest cast mate.

She explained: "I'm nervous about meeting Farrah because I don't like her at all, I just know we're gonna clash.

"I've followed her for a while on Teen Mom, Celebrity Big Brother - and she is awful. I don't believe in anything that that girl stands for. She's horrible to her own family on TV and she's really rude to people and obnoxious. So I'm hoping that when I meet her she's a pleasant surprise."

Wow. Don’t hold back, eh Marns?

We’re not sure what Farrah will make of this, but if her recent Snapchats are anything to go by, she’s not exactly been one to sugar coat her thoughts on her fellow singletons either.

Following the initial cast meet up, Farrah didn’t particularly warm to Casey Johnson, casually saying in her video diary: “So I've just met everyone for the first time in a London bar, this is going to be so great. I love Courtney. I love her style, I love her wigs - I really hope I get to travel with her.

"Casey - we kind of butted heads, he's kind of a dickhead."

Note that Farrah only said ‘kind of a dickhead,’ so perhaps Casey has time to win her over and avoid reaching full dickhead status?

We’ll have to wait and see how all of this drama unfolds…

