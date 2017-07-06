Single AF

Marnie Simpson Talks Farrah Abraham’s Single AF Diva Antics: “Maybe She’s On Her Period?”

But does Marnie have the solution?

Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 18:11

It looks like Marnie Simpson and Farrah Abraham aren’t going to be best friends anytime soon if the Geordie Shore star’s latest comments are anything to go by.

During a Facebook live with her Single AF co-star Courtney Act, the 25-year-old lass was less than impressed by claims that Farrah had been acting like a diva in Marbella.

WATCH exactly what Marnie and Courtney had to say about Farrah in the video above!

Trying not to stir the pot too much, Marnie diplomatically said: “I don’t really have any words for Farrah, I think I need to keep my mouth shut.”

Good idea, Marns. Let’s just leave it there.

“She seems really unhappy with her surroundings, she needs to just relish any moment. Maybe she’s on her period, maybe someone should buy her some Feminax,” she then added.

Sigh. And she was doing so well.

Instagram

Courtney then suggested that Farrah’s bad mood could be down to not being happy with her dating experiences so far.

She explained: “We did get on really well and we did have this odd couple vibe, but she is very picky. She might have just been in a funk.”

Let’s hope Marnie’s comments don’t put her in a worse one!

For the full Single AF live lowdown and all the latest updates, head over to the Instagram story @MTVSingleAF and #MTVSingleAF.

Latest News

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Amber Butler Explains How She Deals With Brooklyn&#039;s Bad Behaviour

Teen Mom UK's Amber Butler Explains How She Deals With Brooklyn's Bad Behaviour - EXCLUSIVE

Marnie Simpson Talks Farrah Abraham’s Single AF Diva Antics: “Maybe She’s On Her Period?”

Need For Speed Payback

Here's How Need For Speed Payback Is Like A Full-Blown Action Movie

There's A Hotel In The UK Dedicated to Netflix And Chill And It's Themed Exactly Like The Shows

Connor Franta Gets Vulnerable In New Book Note To Self

Listen! Liam Payne And Zedd Drop New Single ‘Get Low’

Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty Contour Kit: A VERY Honest Review

Get To Know: Maggie Lindemann

Charlotte Crosby Gets Emotional After Discovering Her Book Outsold Actual Royalty

Andrew Garfield Speaks Out About His Experience Of Sexuality

Ariana Grande Pays Tribute To Youngest Manchester Attack Victim

The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #4

Why Single AF Should Be Your New Obsession

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Mia Boardman Admits &#039;Being A Mum To Marliya Is Really Easy&#039;

Teen Mom UK's Mia Boardman Admits 'Being A Mum To Marliya Is Really Easy' - EXCLUSIVE

Spider-Man PS4

This 8 Mins Of New Spider-Man PS4 Gameplay Looks Nothing Like Spider-Man Homecoming

Marnie Simpson Reveals She And Aaron Chalmers Had Sex Before Their Onscreen Hook-Up

The Most WTF Moments Of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's Relationship To Break Up

Brand New Kesha Single 'Praying' Has Landed

Marnie Simpson Went On A Terrible Single AF Date With This Ex On The Beach Star

Quiz: Is It A Beauty Implement Or A Sex Toy?

More From Single AF

Marnie Simpson Talks Farrah Abraham’s Single AF Diva Antics: “Maybe She’s On Her Period?”

Single AF

Marnie Simpson Talks Farrah Abraham Single AF Diva Antics

Single AF

Single AF: Marnie Simpson Cuts Date Short With Ex On The Beach Hunk

Why Single AF Should Be Your New Obsession

Marnie Simpson Went On A Terrible Single AF Date With This Ex On The Beach Star

Single AF

Marnie Simpson Has Dire Cycle Date On Single AF

Casey Johnson Necks On With Another Single AF Date Following Marnie Simpson Block Drama

Is Single AF's Marnie Simpson Ready To Give Up On Love?: 'I'm Sick Of It'

Single AF

Single AF’s Marnie Simpson And Courtney Act Go Naked Speed Dating

Single AF: Elliot Crawford And John Grimes Rinse Casey Johnson For Being Blocked By Marnie Simpson

Single AF

Single AF's Elliot Crawford & John Grimes Rinse Casey Johnson Over Marnie Simpson Blocking

Marnie Simpson Blocks Casey Johnson After Single AF Drama: 'I Don't Want To Be Involved With Anyone Like That'

Trending Articles

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Jonny Has Been ‘Stuck’ With Camilla And Name Her The ‘Hardest Person To Get Along With’

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Sophie Kasaei has blocked Joel Corry from her social media accounts

Sophie Kasaei Brands Bikini Pictures "Awful" And Talks Battle With Body Confidence

Marnie Simpson Reveals She And Aaron Chalmers Had Sex Before Their Onscreen Hook-Up

Ex On The Beach's Max Morley Bumped Into Zac Efron And Geordie Shore's Marty McKenna Is Beyond Jealous

Jeremy McConnell Confirms Stephanie Davis Is Pregnant With Their Second Child

Ex On The Beach&#039;s Chloe Ferry breaks down in emosh heart-to-heart with Marty McKenna

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Chloe Ferry Breaks Down As She Opens Up To Marty McKenna In Emosh Heart-To-Heart

Marnie Simpson Blocks Casey Johnson After Single AF Drama: 'I Don't Want To Be Involved With Anyone Like That'

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Sean Pratt's To-Do List Gets Graphic About His Sex Life With Zahida Allen

Ex On The Beach's Max Morley Reckons THIS Is The Real Reason Why Aaron Chalmers Stuck Up For ZaraLena Jackson In Series Six – EXCLUSIVE

Did Gigi Hadid Just Do The Dreaded Accidental Like On A Perrie Edwards Insta Pic?