Marnie Simpson Talks Farrah Abraham’s Single AF Diva Antics: “Maybe She’s On Her Period?”

It looks like Marnie Simpson and Farrah Abraham aren’t going to be best friends anytime soon if the Geordie Shore star’s latest comments are anything to go by.

During a Facebook live with her Single AF co-star Courtney Act, the 25-year-old lass was less than impressed by claims that Farrah had been acting like a diva in Marbella.

WATCH exactly what Marnie and Courtney had to say about Farrah in the video above!

Trying not to stir the pot too much, Marnie diplomatically said: “I don’t really have any words for Farrah, I think I need to keep my mouth shut.”

Good idea, Marns. Let’s just leave it there.

“She seems really unhappy with her surroundings, she needs to just relish any moment. Maybe she’s on her period, maybe someone should buy her some Feminax,” she then added.

Sigh. And she was doing so well.

Courtney then suggested that Farrah’s bad mood could be down to not being happy with her dating experiences so far.

She explained: “We did get on really well and we did have this odd couple vibe, but she is very picky. She might have just been in a funk.”

Let’s hope Marnie’s comments don’t put her in a worse one!

