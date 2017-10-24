Single AF

Single AF 1: With Thanks To...

Don't miss brand new Single AF, Tuesdays at 10pm - only on MTV!

Tuesday, October 24, 2017 - 14:39

It's no secret that we are TOO excited to watch seven awesome celebrities follow their hearts and jet around the world looking for love in MTV's Single AF - but before we get too ahead of ourselves, we need to thank the amazing team of super talented guys and gals (including our wonderful cast and crew) who've put so much hard work into making this brand new show.

So, we would like to take this opportunity to say a huge THANK YOU to everyone involved in making Single AF a pure belta!

WATCH OUR SINGLE AF CELEBS TEASE THE NEW SERIES BELOW:

We also have a few other people to thank for helping us make this social media dating show come to life...

Bags Of Love - www.bagsoflove.co.uk

Contrado - www.contrado.co.uk

Don't miss brand new Single AF, Tuesdays at 10pm - only on MTV! And check out more exclusive videos below:

Single AF Series 1 | Episode #1 Spoiler Pics

  • Here comes double trouble! Jedward are looking for love...
    MTV
    1 of 20
  • We recognise that norty smile a mile off... WHY AYE MARNS!
    MTV
    2 of 20
  • OMG! Courtney Act has legit everything on fleek!
    MTV
    3 of 20
  • Casey Johnson’s quiff? #goalz
    MTV
    4 of 20
  • It's only Elliot Crawford of internet mega-stardom!
    MTV
    5 of 20
  • Brown paper packages tied up with string?! Farrah Abraham is getting srs...
    MTV
    6 of 20
  • What could be in the box?
    MTV
    7 of 20
  • Can't have a social media dating show without these!
    MTV
    8 of 20
  • The look of love?
    MTV
    9 of 20
  • Awwww! A little fam emerging! #Feels
    MTV
    10 of 20
  • Cupid strikes again?
    MTV
    11 of 20
  • High five!
    MTV
    12 of 20
  • How's the date going marns?
    MTV
    13 of 20
  • Serena and Venus? Is that you?!
    MTV
    14 of 20
  • Wtf is going on here?!
    MTV
    15 of 20
  • Waaaay! No time wasted!
    MTV
    16 of 20
  • Could not let the other twin win!
    MTV
    17 of 20
  • Is that some lap-sitting going on? Hmm....
    MTV
    18 of 20
  • Uh oh... what does this mean?
    MTV
    19 of 20
  • I guess this is goodbye...
    MTV
    20 of 20

Latest News

Kourtney Kardashian Sets The Record Straight On Reports She's Pregnant With Fourth Child

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Unveils 'Wolves' Artwork and Lyrics on Social Media

Little Mix for tmrw magazine

Little Mix Talk "Mature" New Music and Empowering Women

Just Tattoo Of Us: Fans Are Calling For Casey Johnson And Brother Chet To Have Their Own TV Show After Their Appearance

Single AF start date is CONFIRMED

Single AF 1: With Thanks To...

13 Terrifying YA Books To Scare You This Halloween

Camila Cabello in &#039;Havana&#039; music video

Camila Cabello's 'Havana' Music Video Is A Red-Hot Blockbuster

Demi Lovato on set of new music video in October 2017

Demi Lovato Films Music Video For Rumoured Luis Fonsi Collaboration

11 Celebs That Worked For Other Celebrities Before They Got Famous

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Reveals Why Chet Johnson's Hilarious Jesus Sandal Reaction Was Her 'Funniest Tattoo Reveal' - EXCLUSIVE

Jemma Lucy Brands Megan McKenna 'A Hoe' As Details Emerge About Split From Pete Wicks

Pennywise in It

Pennywise Actor Teases What We Can Expect From It: Chapter 2

Casey Johnson Recalls Dramatic Moment He Came Face-To-Face With Marnie Simpson's Ex, Lewis Bloor

Kylie Jenner, Chris Hughes, Charlotte Crosby Instagram

15 Amazing Reality Stars' First Instagrams That You Need In Your Life

Selena Gomez And Demi Lovato Just Had The Cutest Reunion

14 Of the Best Pop Cult Halloween Costumes For 2017

Cardi B and Beyoncé meet outside Made In America festival

Beyoncé Is Reportedly Featured On Cardi B's Album

The One Thing Marnie Simpson Fears Casey Johnson Might Break Up With Her About

Blake Lively Just Trolled Ryan Reynolds On His Birthday With A Little Help From Ryan Gosling

Singer Camila Cabello wearing a white Bluemarine overall Gianvito Rossi pumps, pink military hat Ruslan Baginskiy seen on October 16, 2017 in Paris, France

Camila Cabello Talks Framing Ed Sheeran's Tweets

More From Single AF

Single AF start date is CONFIRMED

Single AF 1: With Thanks To...

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Reveals Why Chet Johnson's Hilarious Jesus Sandal Reaction Was Her 'Funniest Tattoo Reveal' - EXCLUSIVE

Casey Johnson Recalls Dramatic Moment He Came Face-To-Face With Marnie Simpson's Ex, Lewis Bloor

The One Thing Marnie Simpson Fears Casey Johnson Might Break Up With Her About

Jedward&#039;s Srsly Intense Snogging Showdown
Single AF

Single AF 101 | OMG! Jedward's Srsly Intense Snogging Showdown

jedward_make_out_2.jpg

Single AF Spoiler Video: Jedward Get Competitive As They Both Snog Girls On Their First Dates

Marnie Simpson admits she knew that she&#039;s fall for Casey Johnson when filming MTV&#039;s Single AF
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Admits She Was ‘Obviously’ Going To Fall In Love With Casey Johnson

TV Shows

These Single AF Spoiler Pics From Episode 1 Need To Be Seen RN!

Single AF Series 1 | Episode #1 Spoiler Pics

Single AF Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Reacts To Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson's First Meeting: 'I Recognise That Glint In Her Eye'

Single AF

Single AF 101 | Marnie And Casey Come Face-To-Face For The First Time

Single AF

Single AF 1 | Episode #1 Spoiler Vids

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby Accuses Stephen Bear Of 'Cheating On Her' As Couple Confirm Their Split

Holly Hagan Posted The Peachiest Shot Of Her Bum Purely Because 'It Looks Good'

Ex On The Beach's Jordan Davies Has 32 Staples In The Head After Horrifying Gym Injury

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

Harry Styles and Niall Horan of One Direction perform onstage during 102.7 KIIS FMs Jingle Ball 2015 Presented by Capital One in LA in 2015

Niall Horan and Harry Styles Had A "Beautiful" Reunion Last Night

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time

Casey Johnson Recalls Dramatic Moment He Came Face-To-Face With Marnie Simpson's Ex, Lewis Bloor

The One Thing Marnie Simpson Fears Casey Johnson Might Break Up With Her About

Jemma Lucy Brands Megan McKenna 'A Hoe' As Details Emerge About Split From Pete Wicks

Charlotte Dawson gets emosh as she sees her Just Tattoo Of Us inking for the first time

MTV Are Searching For More Brave Participants To Put Their Trust To The Test On Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Reveals Why Chet Johnson's Hilarious Jesus Sandal Reaction Was Her 'Funniest Tattoo Reveal' - EXCLUSIVE

Kylie Jenner, Chris Hughes, Charlotte Crosby Instagram
Celebrity

15 Amazing Reality Stars' First Instagrams That You Need In Your Life