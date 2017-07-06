Why Single AF Should Be Your New Obsession

Missed all the good stuff from Single AF so far? Catch up with the latest goss in the vid just up there.

If you hadn’t noticed (literally where have you been), MTV has a brand new show and you need to know about it. Single AF has seen seven celebs swept up by Cupid, to head off onto an international hunt for love and find out whether romance awaits in their destiny.

Farrah Abraham, Courtney Act, Marnie Simpson, Jedward, Elliot Crawford and Casey Johnson have all spent the past fortnight touring the world on a mission to find The One and oh em gee, it’s been incredible.

But don’t just take our word for it. Here’s all the proof you need that Single AF is guaranteed to be your new obsession.

It's got a dose of divas

Getty

Wondering what could possibly go wrong when a group of lovely famous people, with sex drives running wild and egos at large, all shack up together in one Paris apartment?

If that doesn’t already speak for itself then the fact that notorious diva Farrah, always outspoken Marnie and totally OTT Courtney are all alongside each other probably drops a hint.

Seat belts on, this trio of divas are guaranteed to cause the drama.

It features Jedward and their giant hair

MTV UK

We know you’ve been thinking it for a while, but Jedward just aren’t on the telly enough anymore. We know you miss their boyish smiles, their impossibly sharp jawlines and their endless supply of jazzy jackets.

So your wish is our command. John and Edward will be touring the world both together and separately on the hunt to find two lucky ladies for to fall in love with.

Anything Jedward touch turns to chaos and kind of cute craziness, and this will be no different.

It stars a drop dead gorgeous drag queen

Instagram

RuPaul’s Drag Race fans will be snatching their wigs and tongue popping with joy to hear that season six’s Courtney Act is amongst the ranks of singles for the show.

Whether there’s lip liner and false nails involved as fierce Courtney, or whether it’s all a little bit more chill as Shane, you’re going to want to be her best friend immediately.

With Courtney involved, the sass levels just went from here to HERE.

It's a mental mix of Hollywood, Dublin andNewcastle

Instagram

Where else in life would you get a combination of Hollywood stars, Dublin’s favourite twins and Newcastle’s finest all living in one place together?

Will Marnie introduce Farrah to a night on the toon? Will Jedward have Elliot on the Guinness? Will Courtney and Casey adopt their own kangaroo? Who knows.

Even if you just tune in for the crazy mix of accents alone, you won’t regret it.

It's g-l-a-morous

MTV UK

It’s a fact that any TV show instantly becomes a whole lot better when there’s giant shiny hair, sequined body con dresses, giant false eyelashes and killer heels involved.

So the fact that Farrah, Marnie and Courtney (plus their wardrobes) are all in the mix means that glamour is always guaranteed.

Although from Marnie, it might also feature a few kebabs every now and again, just to keep the balance.

It's got betrayal

MTV

Anyone who’s been keeping up with the social media antics from Single AF will know that things between Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson got pretty deep pretty quickly.

The pair became close when they jetted off to Cancun, but after evenings of skinny dipping, date sabotaging and even sharing a bed together, things went swiftly downhill.

Casey was quick to neck on with another girl as soon as he was away from Marnie, leaving her totally gutted about the whole thing. Agh, what could possibly go wrong in Paris?

It's lads on tour

Instagram

If you like your lads with extra sharp haircuts, Instagram poses on point and the entirety of ASOS’s new in section packed in their suitcase, then you’re gonna love this lot.

Casey, Elliot, John and Edward have all quickly become best mates during their time on Single AF, so it’s pretty much like watching a lad’s holiday from the comfort of your own home.

The whole ‘what happens on tour, stays on tour’ thing doesn’t really work when you’re all sharing a Paris apartment though, so that could be interesting.

It's an international adventure

Jedward’s dress sense alone means that Single AF has been pretty fabulous, but there’s also a load of exotic international destinations on the cards.

On their hunt for true love, the singles have been sent all over the world, heading out on the pull in Cancun, Sydney, Stockholm, Milan, Amsterdam and Marbella - with even more still to come.

Not only have they now all got killer tans, but it’s giving us all the holiday inspo we could ever need.

It's got blossoming BFFs

Instagram

The only thing that compares to seeing true love beginning to blossom is witnessing the start of real friendships forming, and this lot are already tight.

They’ve all been chucked into the deep end together so it totally makes sense that the boys and the girls have become very close on their Single AF quest.

Obviously there’s still a shedload of drama bubbling under the surface, but that doesn’t mean we can’t appreciate cute squad goals too.

It proves Marnie is actual goals

Getty

Yeah okay, so we’ve ALWAYS wished we were Marnie Simpson (or at least that we were best mates with her), but Single AF has only gone and confirmed the fact that she’s all kinds of amazing.

She’s seriously beautiful and the human version of the fire emoji, but she’s also been kind hearted and keen for true love, while proving how strong and sassy she can be.

Marns has set her standards high and has been honest about her emotions through the whole process, so she’s totally our new dating spirit animal.

It can get pretty X-rated

Getty

In just two weeks of dates with this bunch, we’ve had a very snog-filled Chapstick challenge, first date necking on, chats about pornos and a bubble bath during a Facebook Live.

There’s also been a blindfolded kissing challenge, a steamy hot tub date, a bit of bed sharing and some extremely naked midnight swimming.

Oh, and we haven’t even mentioned the three way kiss yet. Crikey, is it hot in here or…?

It's way more than just your average show

With all of that in mind, Single AF isn’t just your standard, matchmaking TV show.

Cupid might have final say, but the celebs’ love lives are also completely in your hands as they’ve been sharing every up, down and side to side of the whole journey on social media.

So if you're ready for an emotional rollercoaster with this lot (and maybe even witnessing them find marriage, babies and a two up, two down house with a labrador at the end), then make sure you follow all of the latest Single AF news.

Words by Lucy Wood