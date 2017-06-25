Single AF

WATCH! Single AF Facebook Live Launch Show

Join Marnie Simpson, Farrah Abraham, and the gang as they begin their search for love.

Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 11:57

The wait is over, people, tonight is the launch of MTV’s new dating show Single AF!

Exciting, right?!

Yep, singletons Marnie Simpson, Jedward, Farrah Abraham, Casey Johnson, Courtney Act, and Elliot Crawford will all be meeting for the first time as they find out who they are being paired with as they go on their worldwide search for love!

Make sure to head over to the Single AF Facebook page at 7.30pm GMT to watch the drama unfold, where one celeb will be given their first big surprise.

You DO NOT want to miss it! 

