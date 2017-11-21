Single AF: Jedward Fans Show Unbridled Enthusiasm As Edward Finds A New Bae

What's going on you guys?! Has Single AF still got you worrying if there even is such a thing as 'The One'? Well, it's looking like Youtube star Elliot Crawford, Teen Mom OG's Farrah Abraham and peppy pop bros Jedward are too, so you're not alone!

In fact, we've been practically pining for a dark horse to sweep our singletons off their feet...

This week was messy. John (in his hiatus from being the 'J' in Jedward) went dating without his brother for the first time, whilst Edward fell head over hooves with his unique date. We feel like a proud mum!

WATCH EDWARD’S BROTHER JOHN GET A SMOOCH ON THIS CHEEKY DOUBLE DATE:

Our twin really found his feet, bagging yet ANOTHER smooch!

The second half of Jedward (Edward... just FYI) was lucky in a slightly dissimilar sense to his bro. His date was unconventional, but after saying he liked a 'different' kinda gal, what else could be expected?!

Meet Macarena. Her face is long and slender and she has nice thick hair. What more could our lad want? They got on very well and even had time for some cheeky selfies. #BAES.

But that's not all. #MEDWARD seems to have full fan approval! So many of you guys seem to be obsessed with the pair...

Still like the idea, you two look majestic together 👑 🐴 #Edarena pic.twitter.com/kkymtEZmIN — ★nina★ #TeamJedward (@usayJepic) November 21, 2017

I love Ed and the horse together — Eline (@Eline_007) November 20, 2017

Srsly tho...

go on ed she's a stunner #MTVSingleAF — lisa (@lisanunnx) November 20, 2017

Beautiful horse 🐴 your BFF — ✨GoodVibes ✨ (@crazyforjed13xx) November 20, 2017

Who knows - maybe this could be the start of a Parisian love affair?! What do you think - YAY or NEIGH?

If that's got you hungry for more romantic antics, feast your eyes on some best bits from this week's episode:

