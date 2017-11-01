Single AF

Single AF: Fans Think Jedward Resemble Another Set Of Twins And The Likeness Is BANANAS

Wednesday, November 1, 2017 - 15:56

HEY Y'ALL! How amazing was Single AF last night?! Soooo much went on - it was like a real life love rollercoaster! Jedward had a sensual Swedish snogging sesh, blindfolded #obvs.... 

CLICK HERE TO SEE JEDWARD'S BLINDFOLDED  MAKE-OUT MAYHEM:

We're totes starting to see a theme here...

They then got srsly hot and steamy, taking to the tub with their dazzling dates!

We reckon they REALLY enjoyed their time in Sweden... 

However, there's one thing some fans have spotted about our terrific twins Jedward that we just CAN'T ignore...

Some have noticed a certain resemblance between our twosome and another famous duo! Who woulda thought, aye?!

Jedward mega-fans @JepicHQ took to Twitter with their discovery! BANANAS IN PYJAMAS! Uncanny...

Many other fans replied - just as #shook as us!

But the bombshells don't stop here pals. This isn't even the first time someone has noticed their similarities -yep, srsly!

Back in January, Jedward appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in yet ANOTHER PAIR of stripey blue pyjamas. Madness.

So turns out that maybs @jmehough is the initial founder of this crazy conspiracy... but who knows?! This nightwear obsession could span decades for all we know!

Is it weird that we now kinda want a Jedward/Bananas collab in the future? Perhaps they could 'run down the stairs' together #GOALS

If this left you hungry for more Single AF antics, feast your eyes on these EXCLUSIVE best bit clips from last nights episode:

Check out this EXCLUSIVE spoiler gallery from the next Single AF episode:

Single AF Series 1 | Episode #3 Spoiler Pics

  • Jedward just... Jedwarding




