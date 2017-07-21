Single AF

Single AF: It’s Official! The Celebs Have Left Their Paris Chateau And Their Search For Love Is Over

Make sure you tune into Single AF this autumn on MTV to find out the full story!

Sophia Moir
Friday, July 21, 2017 - 11:35

Over the past month, our Single AF celebs have been travelling the world in the hope of finding The One.

And now it’s official - their journey to find love is finally over as our seven single stars have checked out of their Paris chateau this week!

Yep, Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson, Teen Mom OG’s Farrah Abraham, Irish twins Jedward, drag queen Courtney Act, popstar Casey Johnson and YouTuber Elliot Crawford have officially closed up shop and said ‘au revoir’ to finding ‘amour’. 

MTV

Watch Marnie talk Farrah's Single AF diva antics below:

So what have you missed?

Well it started with a bang with our Facebook Live launch, with Marnie and Casey going against Farrah, with the Teen Mom OG babe even calling X Factor’s Casey a ‘d*ckhead’. Oh dear.

Then there’s the small fact of Marnie and Casey falling for each other - before Casey kissed a girl on his date and it all kicked off with Marns and she BLOCKED him on social media. Eeeek. 

MTV

We all made a collective gasp when Irish twins Jedward both received goodnight kisses on their first date, before it looked like Edward fell for Amy Adams lookalike Sabina in Sweden.

Farrah had a bit of a mixed journey, being charmed by hunky Luca before being unable to choose a date to take to Paris with her. Awks. 

Then there’s the whole Elliot dramz - he lost his passport so was out of action for a few days, while Courtney got her first Single AF kiss and went naked speed dating with Marnie

Want to find out how the celebs got on in their search for love in their romantic chateau? Did Marnie and Casey fall head over heels in love in Paris? Did Edward make it official with Sabina? Did Farrah finally find The One? 

Make sure you tune into Single AF this autumn on MTV to find out the full story!

WATCH exclusive videos with our Single AF cast below:

