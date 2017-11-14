Single AF: Jedward Fans Are Left 'Heartbroken' After Their Shock Separation

S'up Singletons! We hope you had a blast watching the fantastic rom-ANTICS unfold on last night's Single AF. This week cupid was set on shaking things up a little - so much so that Jedward were practically ripped apart at the seams!

We saw them dressed like the Bananas in Pyjamas not so long ago and tbh we did NOT see a 'banana split' happening this early on #SHOOK.

After last week's double date *ahem* scenario, we can't help but wonder if Cupid thought they'd fend better individually in their search for 'The One'...

CHECK OUT THE MOMENT JEDWARD WERE SPLIT:

But now onto you lot - the most important part, duh! We've been reading your tweets and OMG ppl were legit so emosh at our terrific twins being separated!

@TheNathiJEDWARD tweeted to say that they were 'heartbroken' by the rift :(

SAME tho - still drying our tears over here!

Heart breaking!! Never wanna see you both being separated again :3 xx Team Jedward belongs together!!! — Nathalie ❤ (@TheNathiJEDWARD) November 14, 2017

@JedicatedMollyx was even left in 'disbelief', though it's only to be expected when you're truly #Jedicated tbf...

Can’t believe you separated them though 💔💔 — ✨Mollz✨ (@Jedicatedmollyx) November 13, 2017

Everyone is litro devoed...

We're sure they'll be reunited soon enough gang! We certainly hope so anyway, we can practically hear the super devoted JedHeads sharpening their pitchforks rn...

#SOS

how we feel about this whole sitch... / MTV

At least we can sleep in knowing Casey Johnson and his bro Chet Johnson are still very much together and had fun watching the episode- they ordered a pizza for the occasion and everything!

Watching @MTVSingleAF with the brother @Chet_Sket quick pizza ordered 🤷🏻‍♂️🙌🏻 — Casey Johnson (@CaseyCodyJ) November 13, 2017

If you srsly can't wait for more Cupid carnage, get crackin' with these episode 4 best bit vids:

Don't miss brand new Single AF on Mondays at 11pm - Only on MTV!