Single AF: Jedward Strip In The Bath And Kiss Swedish Girls After Arriving In Stockholm

The twins played a rather naughty game of Truth or Dare...

Sophia Moir
Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - 21:12

They caused havoc on the flight over to Stockholm as they travel the globe to find The One for new MTV dating show, Single AF.

And Irish twins Jedward continued to get up to mischief when they landed in Sweden as they took part in an Instagram live on Wednesday evening.

Going out live live on Insta to their army of fans, John Grimes was seen stripping down in the bath for reasons we’re not quite sure of, before caressing himself in the bubbles.

Watch Jedward cause havoc on the plane over to Stockholm below:

Instagram / @MTVSingleAF

Meanwhile, Edward was seen getting close to redheaded beauty Sabina, who the twins agreed was the spitting image of actress Amy Adams.

The pair then played a rather naughty game of Truth or Dare, where Edward planted a kiss on his raven-haired date, saying afterwards: ’It was minty’.

Not one to be left out, Edward then gave another Swedish beauty a kiss on the lips. 

Instagram / @MTVSingleAF

Do these two ever stay out of trouble?

For the full Single AF live lowdown and all the latest updates, head over to the Instagram story @MTVSingleAF and #MTVSingleAF.

