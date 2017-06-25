Everything You Need To Know From The Live Launch Of Single AF

Forget Ed Sheeran and his guitar on the Pyramid Stage. Last night the only place to be was the online launch of MTV’s brand new show, Single AF, which kicked off with what can only be described as a whirlwind of a Facebook Live broadcast.

Squash Marnie Simpson, Jedward, Courtney Act, Casey Johnson, Elliot Crawford and Farrah Abraham onto a couch together and you’re going to get a whole load of drama, and after last night it’s pretty clear that the next two weeks are gonna be full of Cupid-related chaos.

Twitter

But if you’re still wondering wtf went down and what kind of craziness could be coming up on the rest of the show, then here’s everything you need to know from the Single AF launch in one handy roundup.

Single AF in a nutshell

MTV UK

Confused about how Cupid and social media are gonna combine to become the greatest dating show ever? Seven international celebrities, fed up of spending their nights with the cat on their lap and a microwave meal for one, are ready to ditch their single af status and find love online.

Over the next two weeks, the famous faces are putting their love lives in the hands of MTV - but more importantly in the hands of you guys at home as you follow their journey, influence their feels and even actually DATE the celebs.

They’ll be pairing up and travelling the world on the hunt for true love, so make sure you follow @MTVSINGLEAF on all your social media platforms to see what’s going on 24/7 and get involved to help these poor, lonely singletons fall head over heels.

The love hunt is officially on

Having confessed their inner most feelings, opened up about their heartbreaks, and revealed exactly what they're looking in a perfect guy or girl, the live launch showed the romantic hopefuls exactly what they've signed up for. Gulp.

Earlier in the day, the singles received a mysterious package from Cupid himself, containing their very own phone (complete with Single AF phonecase, goals) logged into all of their social accounts.

They'll be sharing the ins and outs - and all the gory details - of their dating experiences over the next two weeks, and asking their followers to help them find love. It's all in your hands.

Farrah's surprise first date

MTV UK

Before we even had a chance to make a cup of tea and open a packet of biscuits, Cupid dropped the ultimate bombshell towards the end of the live stream, revealing that one of the singles was immediately being sent off on their very first date. Agh, hope they brushed their teeth.

It was Farrah who was to be hit by the first arrow of lurve, as she was whisked off to a swanky London location to come face to face with her first potential love match of the series.

And judging by the sneaky behind the scenes snaps, it looks as though things might have actually gone pretty well.

MTV UK

How did it go?

Mid-way through the date the date, Farrah hit Snapchat for a quick update on how things were going, and was full of so many compliments that it might already be worth buying a hat for the big day.

"Dan is pretty sharp. He owns his own business, he is super awesome. He's like 'You're my type' which is lovely," she spilled.

"He's a gentleman, he's flirtatious, he's cool. He's doing his thing - and I mean, I'm kind of curious to get to know him more.

"I still need to do some research on Facebook, see who his friends are and see if he's legit. I kind of want to find out how tall he is, but there's so much more to learn about him."

What happens next?

Farrah's kicked off the hunt for true love, but now it's time for the rest of the singles to meet their matches and find out if romance is really written in their stars, or whether they're doomed to be single af forever more.

Having completed all of their dates around the world in a couple of weeks' time, each single will then choose their fave hopeful to take on a casual trip to the city of lurve.

Yep, they're all heading to Paris where their potential relationships will be tested to the extreme (with a little bit of help from you guys) to find out once and for all whether true love really is on the cards. Ooh la la.

Follow @MTVsingleAF #MTVsingleAF around the globe from 26th June to 11th July and help six sexy singles find their match!

Words by Lucy Wood