Marnie Simpson Is In A Single AF Love Triangle With Casey Johnson and Elliot Crawford

The lass is irresistable

Monday, June 26, 2017 - 15:32

The aim of the game on Single AF is simple; seven celebrities are set to find love around the world with a little bit of help from social media. It wasn’t for the celebs to fall head over heels for each OTHER. Sigh.

But the course of true love never did run smooth - especially when it comes to Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson who, in true Marnie style, has found herself in the middle of a Single AF love triangle.

Haway Marns, what’s your secret?

Just a day into their journey to find The One and two of the Single AF boys have already made it pretty clear that they’re pretty much in love with our very own Marnie. 

Unsurprisingly (yep, we would have bet our entire life savings on this happening too), ladies’ man Casey has openly admitted to fancying the pants off Marnie, telling Snapchat that she “seems really fit”.

It’s basically Shakespeare.

And conveniently enough, it looks as though the feeling’s mutual, with Marnie telling her followers that she’s one step away from feeling that ol’ Geordie fanny flutter.

“Casey is UNREAL,” she spilled. “I fancy him so much,” Marns admitted. “But I’m going to have to hold back a little bit.”

But while #Masey might be all romantic declarations, red roses and confetti right now, spare a thought for Elliot Crawford who’s maybe not setting himself up for such a happy ending.

After bagging himself a cheeky snog or four in a game of the Chapstick Challenge, Elliot seemed pretty pleased with himself when he told Snapchat: “Marnie? Just do fancy her a lot.”

Clearly feeling pretty confident about his head to head battle for Marnie’s affection, Elliot added: “Casey fancies her a lot so I think I’ve got a bit of competition there. But let the games begin, Casey.”

Haway, lads. We hear that a kebab and a cuddle work wonders.

Follow @MTVsingleAF #MTVsingleAF around the globe from 26th June to 11th July and help six sexy singles find their match! 

Words by Lucy Wood

