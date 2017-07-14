Single AF

Single AF: Marnie Simpson Arrives At The Paris Chateau As The Singletons Get Ready For The Next Stop In Their Romantic Journey

This is going to be one HECK of a trip.

Rachel Pilcher
Friday, July 14, 2017 - 13:05

After spending the last few weeks searching all over the bloomin' world for their potential soulmate, the day has finally arrived for our Single AF celebs to take their chosen baes to a seriously lush chateau in Paris for the next step in their romantic journey.

One of the unlucky-in-love singletons to say BONJOUR to her new home is Geordie Shore worldie Marnie Simpson, who previously revealed that she'd chosen Kyle Walker to be her Paris Prince Charming.

WATCH SOPHIE PREDICT HOW MARNIE'S PARIS STAY WILL GO HERE:

Marnie has had a *bit* of a rocky ride on the round-the-world love train, as she got cosy with Casey Johnson, got stood up on one of her dates and even admitted she might be ready to 'give up on love' at one low point.

However, it seems things have ended with a big ol' heart for our Geordie lass in the end, as she pick Kyle to come to Paris with her, telling him: "I've had so many dates but I haven't clicked with anyone as much as I have with you. We have fun and you're funny. We have a laugh, don't we?"

Instagram/@mtvsingleaf

Cute.

Arriving at her new fancy abode, which the singletons will stay in until Tuesday (18th July) Marnie looked pure mint in brown heeled over-the-knee boots teamed with a casual sweater-dress with her hair pulled up in a casual bun.

Gobstopper

If that doesn't turn Kyle into the heart-eyed emoji, we don't know what will.

The chateau itself looks like our real-life gothic Barbie dream house too, with actual turrets, more windows than we've had hot dinners and some gorgeous flowers and plants outside.

We can only BEGIN to imagine the parties, hang-outs and wine and cheese nights our Single AF lot are going to have here. Just remember to bring us back a hearty round of Camembert, yeah?

Jedward have also arrived looking ready and raring-to-go, with the pair going for matching boots, jeans, white shirts and fancy patterned blue jackets - and their hair styled to perfect, obviously.

Gobstopper

YAS.

Edward Grimes announced that he'd chosen his Swedish date Sabina as his Paris partner earlier this week, telling fans: "I can't wait for you to follow our journey, it's gonna be awesome."

John, meanwhile, revealed that he'd be bringing Natalia to the city of love: "I'm so excited we're going to Paris."

This is going to be one HECK of a trip.

For the full Single AF live lowdown and all the latest updates, head over to the Instagram story @MTVSingleAF and #MTVSingleAF.

And you can watch our exclusive Single AF videos right here:

