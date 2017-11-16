Single AF Spoiler Video: Marnie Simpson Awkwardly Bails On Her Amsterdam Date As She Can't Stop Thinking About Casey Johnson

Geordie Shore lass Marnie Simpson has been facing a pretty tough time on Single AF lately, with her romance with Casey Johnson coming to an abrupt end after he confessed to kissing another girl during a double date with Elliot Crawford.

And it seems things with Casey are still on the poor worldie's mind in next week's episode (airing Monday at 11pm on MTV) as she awkwardly bails on one of the dates Cupid sets up for her in Amsterdam.

Oh, Marns.

WATCH MARNIE BAIL ON HER DATE IN THIS SNEAK PEEK LOOK AT THE NEW EPISODE:

In this sneak peek look at the new episode, we see Marnie arriving to meet her second date of the date with Shane (Courtney Act) - but she's far from the opposite of buzzin' about her hunt for love.

Speaking away from the streets of Amsterdam, the Geordie lass admits: "Shane's off sight-seeing while I go on another date but to be honest, I'm not up for it and I know he shouldn't be but Casey's still on me mind. He hurt us and it's really hard to pick meself up from that and to put on a brave face for all these dates is just getting way too much (sic)."

Walking in to meet Jeffrey, one of Marnie's first comments is that she's 'dying for the toilet', but all is not as it seems as she explains away from her date: "I just walked in and just walked away from him and I'm stuck in the bathroom and I don't know what I'm gonna do now. I'm just sick, like these guys aren't for me and Cupid's setting us up with them. I'm so done."

Awks.

Returning to see how Marnie's getting on with her date a little later, the Geordie star reveals that it might *just* be time to 'grow some balls', leave the bathroom and face her date: "I'm gonna have to just confront him and tell him I'm going home. This is ridiculous, I'm a 25-year-old woman. and I'm locked in the bathroom. I need to grow some balls."

Coming face-to-face with Jeffrey, Marnie tells him: "I'm so sorry about that, I just had a little bit of a breakdown, I'm just having a bad day. I'm not feeling very well and I've got a bit of jet lag and yeah I'm so sorry but I might have to just take a rain check on the date. Just feel so poorly. It's not you it's me."

Walking away, Marnie admits: "Well, that was horrific. I feel so bad ditching me date but I think it was the best thing for both of us to be honest (sic). I feel horrendous."

Poor Marns.

Meanwhile, it looks like Casey is having more luck on his painting date with Victoria, despite having to deal with her question about what's going on with Marnie: "We're just friends, we're both single at the end of the day."

As talk turns to swingers clubs and whether he's 'into BDSM', Casey admits that he 'kinda likes' how 'forward' Victoria is, adding: "Whipping, spanking, fantasies - I am onto a winner. This girl just keeps getting better and better."

But will Victoria be the girl Casey takes to Paris? Don't miss all the dramz as Single AF continues, Mondays at 11pm on MTV!