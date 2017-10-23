Single AF Spoiler Video: Jedward Get Competitive As They Both Snog Girls On Their First Dates
OMG you guys! We are so so SO excited for Single AF to FINALLY hit our screens with cupid's arrow TONIGHT - and let us tell you now, things are gonna get SRSLY SAUCY...
Double trouble twin mischief begins right here with our cheeky af (see what we did there) pair, Jedward. Yep, that's right. Give them some girls, some drinks and two tables for two and you get exactly what you would expect, well, sort of. A casual make-out sesh - sibling rivalry style #YIKES.
CLICK BELOW TO SEE THE TERRIFIC TWOSOME GET SOME SRS ACTION:
John was paired with blonde babe Rafi, whilst Edward wined and dined with purple princess Anastasia. Watching on encouragingly, the duo made sure to get things done the way they ALWAYS do - together. Cute, right?
John sounded pretty thrilled about the experience to come: "We're going for a kiss! First kiss EVER!"
Whereas shy guy Edward seemed a little more nervous to 'go in for the kill': "We are taking it slow. But we don't have to take it slow! You don't have to, it's all good... I'm not like, I'm sorry. Like, if you wanted to?"
Now, we can't help but wonder what MTV's own Charlotte Crosby would have to say about the whole situation… which is good actually, seeing as she’s been providing commentary on the WHOLE THING #YAAAAAS!
Almost in disbelief, Charlotte gasps: "Oh.my.god. I can't decide if this is the worst or BEST thing I've ever seen!"
SAME, Charl... same.
To get you in the mood for the FIRST EPISODE TONIGHT (!!!), feast your eyes upon this CRAZY AF spoiler gallery:
