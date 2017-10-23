Single AF

Single AF Spoiler Video: Jedward Get Competitive As They Both Snog Girls On Their First Dates

Monday, October 23, 2017 - 17:25

OMG you guys! We are so so SO excited for Single AF to FINALLY hit our screens with cupid's arrow TONIGHT - and let us tell you now, things are gonna get SRSLY SAUCY...

Double trouble twin mischief begins right here with our cheeky af (see what we did there) pair, Jedward. Yep, that's right. Give them some girls, some drinks and two tables for two and you get exactly what you would expect, well, sort of. A casual make-out sesh - sibling rivalry style #YIKES.

John was paired with blonde babe Rafi, whilst Edward wined and dined with purple princess Anastasia. Watching on encouragingly, the duo made sure to get things done the way they ALWAYS do - together. Cute, right? 

John sounded pretty thrilled about the experience to come: "We're going for a kiss! First kiss EVER!" 

Whereas shy guy Edward seemed a little more nervous to 'go in for the kill':  "We are taking it slow. But we don't have to take it slow! You don't have to, it's all good... I'm not like, I'm sorry. Like, if you wanted to?"

Now, we can't help but wonder what MTV's own Charlotte Crosby would have to say about the whole situation… which is good actually, seeing as she’s been providing commentary on the WHOLE THING #YAAAAAS!

Almost in disbelief, Charlotte gasps: "Oh.my.god. I can't decide if this is the worst or BEST thing I've ever seen!"

SAME, Charl... same. 

To get you in the mood for the FIRST EPISODE TONIGHT (!!!), feast your eyes upon this CRAZY AF spoiler gallery:

Single AF Series 1 | Episode #1 Spoiler Pics

  • Here comes double trouble! Jedward are looking for love...
  • We recognise that norty smile a mile off... WHY AYE MARNS!
  • OMG! Courtney Act has legit everything on fleek!
  • Casey Johnson’s quiff? #goalz
  • It's only Elliot Crawford of internet mega-stardom!
  • Brown paper packages tied up with string?! Farrah Abraham is getting srs...
  • What could be in the box?
  • Can't have a social media dating show without these!
  • The look of love?
  • Awwww! A little fam emerging! #Feels
  • Cupid strikes again?
  • High five!
  • How's the date going marns?
  • Serena and Venus? Is that you?!
  • Wtf is going on here?!
  • Waaaay! No time wasted!
  • Could not let the other twin win!
  • Is that some lap-sitting going on? Hmm....
  • Uh oh... what does this mean?
  • I guess this is goodbye...
Plus, if you're STILL hungry for more (obvs), get clicking through these EXCLUSIVE VIDS from the series:

