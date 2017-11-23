Single AF Spoiler Video: Marnie Simpson Admits She Only Sees Casey Johnson ‘As A Friend’ After He Confessed To Kissing Another Girl

Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson’s journey of romance on Single AF has been rockier than the biggest of rock formations, with the pair initially looking like love’s young dream before Casey confessed to kissing another girl during a double date with Elliot Crawford.

Our Geordie Shore lass was less than impressed, especially after learning that he’d also rated both girls, and blocked Casey - although she still struggled to get him off her mind in Amsterdam (before she found Deniz, that is).

In next week’s episode (airing Monday at 11pm on MTV), it looks like there’s still no more red roses and heart-shaped chocolates on the horizon for the pair, with Marnie admitting that she can only see them being friends during a heart-to-heart with Casey (although we do, of course, know that they're now happily loved up again outside of the show).

WATCH MARNIE AND CASEY TALK THINGS OUT IN THIS SNEAK PEEK SINGLE AF CLIP:

In this sneak peek look at the upcoming dramz, we see Marnie and Casey talking things out away from the prying ears and eyes of their fellow singletons.

Telling Marnie what’s on his mind, Casey says: “Thought it’d be better to talk to you in private rather than back at the apartment in front of everyone. The blocking thing I thought was to do with obviously, you know, like the whole rating thing.”

MTV

MTV

Explaining that she was less than impressed with his snogging actions, Marnie replies: “The thing is though, is that I wasn’t kissing loads of random boys that I didn’t find attractive.”

Casey has a different view though, replying: “Loads? Loads? Loads? One,” before Marnie tells him it was ‘two’ girls.

MTV

Not accepting his excuse that he kissed the first girl during a game of chicken, the Geordie lass tells Casey: “(It’s) still a kiss. Anyway, the fact that you rated her, that just makes it so much worse.”

Eek.

MTV

Casey then insists: “Alright babe, but I told you why. You know you’re a ten out of ten to me.”

Away from their chat, Casey admits that this conversation isn’t going quite as planned, revealing that winning Marnie over will be ‘harder than (he) thought’.

Back in the cafe, Casey tries to convince Marnie that it’s definitely her in his heart, saying: “I’m just saying to ya like, I do like ya - hence why today I completely kinda mugged off my date (sic).”

MTV

With Marnie explaining to Casey that it takes her ‘a long time to trust people’, she admits away from their chat that she’s totally confused about his true feelings, adding that she’s not sure she can see them as an actual couple anymore.

MTV

She says: “I can’t tell if Casey really likes us or whether he’s just jealous and is just trying to run us back out with male pride. Either way, I don’t hate him but I can only see us being mates full stop.”

