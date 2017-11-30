Single AF Spoiler Video: Marnie Simpson Admits She’s ‘Torn’ Between Casey Johnson And Kyle Walker After Casey Confesses His True Feelings

Finding a date to take to their swanky Paris chateau might be proving tricky for some of our Single AF celebs who may not be sure if they’ve found ANYONE to be their plus one, but for Geordie Shore lass Marnie Simpson, things are about to take a turn for the seriously complicated as she’s left choosing between Casey Johnson and potential new bae Kyle Walker.

Howay, lass!

If you’ve missed any of Marnie’s hunt for love (where have you been, ye radgie?), since shutting off her romance with Casey after he admitted to kissing another girl during a double date with Elliot Crawford, the Geordie lass has let Cupid work his magic and bring her face-to-face with a plethora of potential Paris matches - including Newcastle lad Kyle.

WATCH MARNIE ADMIT SHE’S TORN AFTER CASEY CONFESSES HOW HE REALLY FEELS ABOUT HER:

However, just when Marnie seemed to have things sussed out, she’s thrown a massive curveball in next week’s episode (airing Monday 4th December at 11pm on MTV), as Casey pulls her aside for a chat about where his head is REALLY at when it comes to their relationship.

Things take a turn for the awkward when Casey and his fellow single lads return from their trip to Portugal, with Marnie’s social media photos with Kyle quickly becoming a hot topic.

Giving his take on it all, Casey tells Marnie that he ‘didn’t kiss anyone in Portugal’ while she kissed Kyle in Newcastle, to which the Geordie lass replies: “But that was the whole point, we had to go on the dates to find the date for Paris. We’ve all got to do that today - pick the person for Paris.”

Away from their London pad, Marnie rants: “This is f**king ridiculous. Why is okay for Casey to snog someone when we’d gotten so close, but me kissing Kyle when there’s nothing going on between me and Casey is an issue?”

As things start to escalate, Marnie and Casey decide to take things away from the group, with Casey admitting away from the dramz: “Things are getting really heated and the last thing I want to do is be arguing with Marnie. I feel like if I’m ever gonna have a chance with her, I’m just gonna have to open my heart out once and for all.”

In a heart-to-heart with Marnie, Casey opens up about where his head and his heart are at, telling the Geordie lass: “When I see you get off with someone - which you did you can’t lie you’re kissing (Kyle) in the picture - I don’t know, I just feel mugged off if I’m honest with you, and I don’t usually get like this with anyone but maybe it’s just ‘cause I care about you.”

He adds: “I like you, I do. I have strong feelings for you otherwise I wouldn’t get upset like this.”

Away from their chat, Marnie says: “Oh my god, I can’t believe that Casey is finally telling us how he really feels about us. This is all I’ve wanted to hear for so long - but why oh why does he have to do it now when I’ve started to have feelings for someone else?”

Admitting that she’s not sure what else to tell him, Marnie explains: “I think what’s meant to be will be and if there’s something supposed to happen with me and you it will happen.”

She later adds: “I feel like I need to really like find out and really believe how serious you are about us for us to completely commit. I’m scared to put all my eggs in one basket in case I get hurt.”

With the pair having talked things out, Marnie admits that she’s now totally ‘torn’ about where her heart lies, saying away from it all: “Casey telling us that he’s got feelings for us has bought all me feelings for him rushing back (sic). I’m so torn because things with Kyle have just started. I can’t believe I’ve got myself in this situation where I’m stuck in between two lads - I’ve got feelings for both of them.”

But what will happen when they all get to Paris? Find out as Single AF continues, Mondays at 11pm on MTV! And get more sneak peeks from the upcoming episode below: