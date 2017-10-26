Single AF Spoiler Video: Marnie Simpson Finds Casey Johnson 'Very Sexy' After The Bold Singer Sabotages Her First Mexico Date

Our Single AF celebrities may have only just started their quest to find The One, but Cupid's already been working some serious overtime to help them find the chicken to their nugget, sending Geordie Shore babe Marnie Simpson on a seriously romantic dinner date with hunky lad Matt in Mexico in the brand new episode.

Well, at least it IS romantic until singer Casey Johnson decides to join the party.

Two's company and three's, er, just a bit awkward, eh?

WATCH CASEY SABOTAGE MARNIE'S MEXICAN DINNER DATE IN THIS SNEAK PEEK CLIP:

In this sneak peek look at the upcoming dramz (airing Tuesday 31st October at 10pm on MTV, do NOT miss it), we see Casey casually joining the table as Marnie and Matt get to know each other, with the singer asking: "So, what are you looking for in a woman, Matthew?"

As Marnie asks if his name is actually Matthew (as opposed to Matt, y'know), Matt replies: "Yeah, full name, yeah. I don't like it if a guy calls me Matthew."

MTV

MTV

Seeing this is a PERFECT opportunity to stir the pot like a human wooden spoon, Casey admits away from the table: "It really sucks when someone calls you a name that you don't wanna be called. I really hope for Matthew's sake he doesn't get called Matthew anymore."

Winding Matt up back at the table, Casey asks him: "Matthew, seriously, tell me - what do you look for in a woman?"

As Marnie reminds him that it's MATT, not Matthew, the man himself jokes that Casey will be wearing a glass of wine if he's not careful: "This is coming your way in a minute."

MTV

MTV

Despite her date being crashed, Geordie babe Marnie doesn't seem *too* upset by the situation, admitting away from it all: "I think Casey's a little jealous, but I don't mind two fitties fighting over us."

MTV

Finally explaining what he looks for in a woman, Matt pretty much exactly describes Marnie, saying: "Short, brunette, they've gotta make me laugh though. Gotta be funny (sic)."

Confirming that Marnie has been making him laugh (proper CUTE), Matt tells her: "So far, you haven't unticked any boxes," to which she replies: "Have I not? Amazing!"

MTV

Good work, Cupid.

With Casey settling down for a drop more wine, Marnie reveals that the singer 'gets drunk off two glasses,' to which Matt pops in a cheeky joke: "Yeah but he's only small, let's be honest."

MTV

MTV

Sorry, Casey.

After downing the glass thanks to Matt's encouragement, Casey finally heads to bed, leaving Marnie to wave goodbye to her Mexican man.

Making a surprising admission that she ACTUALLY found Casey's bold move pretty attractive, the Geordie lass explains away from the villa: "I'm still in shock that Casey did that, but in a way, it's very sexy. He's got balls, didn't even know he had balls that big."

MTV

Well, you learn something new every day - and we're quickly learning that there *might* just be something between Marnie and Casey (especially considering that earlier in the episode, Marnie made her mark on Casey's date by telling his girl about his toilet habits).

See what happens next as Single AF continues, Tuesdays at 10pm on MTV! And get more sneak peek looks at the upcoming episode below: