Single AF Spoiler Video: Marnie Simpson Finds Casey Johnson 'Very Sexy' After The Bold Singer Sabotages Her First Mexico Date

Rachel Pilcher
Thursday, October 26, 2017 - 12:00

Our Single AF celebrities may have only just started their quest to find The One, but Cupid's already been working some serious overtime to help them find the chicken to their nugget, sending Geordie Shore babe Marnie Simpson on a seriously romantic dinner date with hunky lad Matt in Mexico in the brand new episode.

Well, at least it IS romantic until singer Casey Johnson decides to join the party.

Two's company and three's, er, just a bit awkward, eh?

WATCH CASEY SABOTAGE MARNIE'S MEXICAN DINNER DATE IN THIS SNEAK PEEK CLIP:

In this sneak peek look at the upcoming dramz (airing Tuesday 31st October at 10pm on MTV, do NOT miss it), we see Casey casually joining the table as Marnie and Matt get to know each other, with the singer asking: "So, what are you looking for in a woman, Matthew?"

As Marnie asks if his name is actually Matthew (as opposed to Matt, y'know), Matt replies: "Yeah, full name, yeah. I don't like it if a guy calls me Matthew."

MTV

MTV

Seeing this is a PERFECT opportunity to stir the pot like a human wooden spoon, Casey admits away from the table: "It really sucks when someone calls you a name that you don't wanna be called. I really hope for Matthew's sake he doesn't get called Matthew anymore."

Winding Matt up back at the table, Casey asks him: "Matthew, seriously, tell me - what do you look for in a woman?"

As Marnie reminds him that it's MATT, not Matthew, the man himself jokes that Casey will be wearing a glass of wine if he's not careful: "This is coming your way in a minute."

MTV

MTV

Despite her date being crashed, Geordie babe Marnie doesn't seem *too* upset by the situation, admitting away from it all: "I think Casey's a little jealous, but I don't mind two fitties fighting over us."

MTV

Finally explaining what he looks for in a woman, Matt pretty much exactly describes Marnie, saying: "Short, brunette, they've gotta make me laugh though. Gotta be funny (sic)."

Confirming that Marnie has been making him laugh (proper CUTE), Matt tells her: "So far, you haven't unticked any boxes," to which she replies: "Have I not? Amazing!"

MTV

Good work, Cupid.

With Casey settling down for a drop more wine, Marnie reveals that the singer 'gets drunk off two glasses,' to which Matt pops in a cheeky joke: "Yeah but he's only small, let's be honest."

MTV

MTV

Sorry, Casey.

After downing the glass thanks to Matt's encouragement, Casey finally heads to bed, leaving Marnie to wave goodbye to her Mexican man.

Making a surprising admission that she ACTUALLY found Casey's bold move pretty attractive, the Geordie lass explains away from the villa: "I'm still in shock that Casey did that, but in a way, it's very sexy. He's got balls, didn't even know he had balls that big."

MTV

Well, you learn something new every day - and we're quickly learning that there *might* just be something between Marnie and Casey (especially considering that earlier in the episode, Marnie made her mark on Casey's date by telling his girl about his toilet habits).

See what happens next as Single AF continues, Tuesdays at 10pm on MTV! And get more sneak peek looks at the upcoming episode below:

Single AF Series 1 | Episode #2 Spoiler Pics

  • Shane and Farrah totes woke up like this...
    MTV
    1 of 19
  • Selfie? Video call? Will we ever know?
    MTV
    2 of 19
  • Caaaaaan Marnie and Casey feel the luuuuurve tonight?
    MTV
    3 of 19
  • Introducing the third member of Jedward - their car!
    MTV
    4 of 19
  • Double trouble in Sweden!
    MTV
    5 of 19
  • The look of love?
    MTV
    6 of 19
  • We wonder if Cupid is playing tricks on Marnie and Casey?
    MTV
    7 of 19
  • We just LOVE a casual lean here at MTV...
    MTV
    8 of 19
  • DJ Farrah, spinning disks and taking risks!
    MTV
    9 of 19
  • Bananas in Pyjamas was such a good show tho...
    MTV
    10 of 19
  • Waddup Sweden?!
    MTV
    11 of 19
  • Rubadubdub two twins in the tub!
    MTV
    12 of 19
  • Hot tub getting, well, hot...
    MTV
    13 of 19
  • No messing about for Marns! This lass is looking for love and she’s looking NOW!
    MTV
    14 of 19
  • Jedward just love a snog!
    MTV
    15 of 19
  • Mirror mirror on the wall...
    MTV
    16 of 19
  • #hugsnotstruggs
    MTV
    17 of 19
  • Marnie looks like she's having fun...
    MTV
    18 of 19
  • ... almost as much fun as Casey #naaaat
    MTV
    19 of 19

