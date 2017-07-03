Single AF

Single AF's Casey Johnson Kisses Someone Who Isn't Marnie Simpson

Are you team #Masey?

Sophia Moir
Monday, July 3, 2017 - 19:43

From sharing a bed to stealing kisses in the sea, it's safe to say that Single AF stars Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson haven't been able to keep their hands off each other during their journey to find The One.

But after Geordie Shore star Marns admitted she's confused about her feelings for the former Stereo Kicks singer, we've got a *little* bit of a bombshell to drop - and we're not sure what Marnie will have to say about it...

During a double date with Elliot Crawford (yes - he's back!) in London, we can reveal that Casey gets super cosy with his companion and the pair of them share a passionate kiss. Eeeek!

Watch Marnie admit she's confused about her feelings for Casey in our exclusive vid below:

MTV

The cheeky neck on (as Marnie would say), comes after #Masey were pictured kissing on the steps of their luxurious mansion in Cancun - so what's going on?! 

MTV

Is this the end of Masey? Watch this space!

For the full Single AF live lowdown and all the latest updates, head over to the Instagram story @MTVSingleAF and #MTVSingleAF.

 

Latest News

Single AF's Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Get Seriously Naked In Cancun

Ed Sheeran Quits Twitter As He Claims It's Just 'People Saying Mean Things'

Single AF's Casey Johnson Kisses Someone Who Isn't Marnie Simpson

5 Things We Loved About Justin Bieber At BST Hyde Park

Paramore's Hayley Williams And New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert To Separate

Endometriosis 101: All Your Questions Answered

Hot Felon Jeremy Meeks Seen Kissing Topshop Heiress Chloe Green After Leaving His Wife

I Lived Like A Lifestyle Blogger For A Week And It Kind Of Sucked

It's Now Possible To Create Your Own Geofilter On Snapchat

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Are Reportedly Being Sued Over Controversial T-Shirt Line

The 5 Best Things About Green Day at British Summer Time

Is Marnie Simpson Having Doubts About Casey Johnson?: 'I Don't Know How I Feel About It'

Five Nights At Freddy&#039;s

Five Nights At Freddy's Next Game Has Been CANCELLED

Connor Franta's Advice For His 16-Year-Old Self Is Seriously Relatable

Demi Lovato Pens A Love Letter To The LGBTQ Community In Honour Of Pride Month

Charlie Puth Attempts Slanguage and It is Hilarious

Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Hit A Relationship Milestone After They Wake Up In Bed Together

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Have Decided The Name Of Their Future Baby

Riverdale’s KJ Apa Gets Real About Being Trolled Online: ‘You Do Get Gutted’

Jedward Drop A Major Single AF Bombshell As Cupid Brings Back Elliot Crawford

More From Single AF

Single AF's Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Get Seriously Naked In Cancun

Single AF's Casey Johnson Kisses Someone Who Isn't Marnie Simpson

Single AF

Marnie Simpson Feels Torn As Casey Johnson Goes On Single AF Double Date Without Her

Is Marnie Simpson Having Doubts About Casey Johnson?: 'I Don't Know How I Feel About It'

Single AF

Casey Johnson Interupts Marnie Simpson's Single AF Date

Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Hit A Relationship Milestone After They Wake Up In Bed Together

Single AF

Marnie Simpson & Casey Johnson Hit Relationship Milestone On Single AF

Jedward Drop A Major Single AF Bombshell As Cupid Brings Back Elliot Crawford

Casey Johnson Ruins Marnie Simpson's Single AF Date And She's Not Impressed

Celebrity

The Romance Between Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Is Heating Up As They Search For Love On MTV's Single AF

Celebrity

Farrah Abraham And Courtney Act Team Up For A Double Date On Their Single AF Search For Love

Farrah Abraham gets cosy with her Single AF date Luca
Celebrity

Farrah Abraham Gets Cosy AF With Her Single AF Date Luca

Trending Articles

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Sean Pratt's To-Do List Gets Graphic About His Sex Life With Zahida Allen

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Jonny Has Been ‘Stuck’ With Camilla And Name Her The ‘Hardest Person To Get Along With’

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Have Decided The Name Of Their Future Baby

gaz beadle

Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Break Their Silence After Confirming Reunion

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

My Chemical Romance Win MTV’s Greatest Video Of The Century!

I.Marlene King Revealed The Identity Of A.D. Years Ago And Pretty Little Liars Fans Everywhere Missed It

Casey Johnson Ruins Marnie Simpson's Single AF Date And She's Not Impressed

Ex On The Beach&#039;s Marty McKenna kicks off after fight with Chloe Ferry

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Marty McKenna Kicks Off Big Time After Fighting With Chloe Ferry Over His Savannah Kemplay Snog

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Babe Che McSorley Slept With Geordie Shore Lad Gaz Beadle During The Party Tour in Ibiza