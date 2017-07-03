Single AF's Casey Johnson Kisses Someone Who Isn't Marnie Simpson

From sharing a bed to stealing kisses in the sea, it's safe to say that Single AF stars Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson haven't been able to keep their hands off each other during their journey to find The One.

But after Geordie Shore star Marns admitted she's confused about her feelings for the former Stereo Kicks singer, we've got a *little* bit of a bombshell to drop - and we're not sure what Marnie will have to say about it...

During a double date with Elliot Crawford (yes - he's back!) in London, we can reveal that Casey gets super cosy with his companion and the pair of them share a passionate kiss. Eeeek!

Watch Marnie admit she's confused about her feelings for Casey in our exclusive vid below:

MTV

The cheeky neck on (as Marnie would say), comes after #Masey were pictured kissing on the steps of their luxurious mansion in Cancun - so what's going on?!

MTV

Is this the end of Masey? Watch this space!

