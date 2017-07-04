Single AF's Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Get Seriously Naked In Cancun

As if things between Single AF’s Marnie Simpson and Casey Bachelor weren’t hot enough already the couple have now taking the actual plunge.

MTV

And by that we mean some seriously sexy skinny-dipping.

Even though the dating show was meant to be about finding love with Joe Public, these sneaky celebs struck up a thang behind our backs. Naughty.

Their relationship had been thrown into fast forward with Masey jetting off to Cancun, looking well loved up on social media and the L bomb being dropped by Marnie on Snapchat. WOAH.

And now new pics have emerged showing they’ve taken their relationship to the next level…. A whole lotta nakedness.

The Geordie lass and the Stereo Kicks lad stripped off for a cooling dip while they kissed and fooled around in a Mexican swimming pool.

YOUNG LOVE.

What could possibly go wrong? Y’know except them being sent off on dates with other people and sent to different places all over the world.

It’ll be fine…*cough*

For the full Single AF live lowdown and all the latest updates, head over to the Instagram story @MTVSingleAF and #MTVSingleAF.

