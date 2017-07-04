Single AF’s Marnie Simpson Fumes At Casey Johnson’s Kiss

Uh-Oh. It looks like it’s the end of #Masey as we know it.

Casey Johnson took to his Instagram story to admit that Elliot Crawford has revealed a snog he shared on a date to Marnie Simpson.

He said: “Sh*t has just gone down, Elliot has just completely outed me that I kissed a girl on a date last night to Marnie. But it was a game of chicken, a bit of harmless banter, but what can you do?”

But Marns didn’t see it as ‘harmless banter’ and she found out Casey liked this girl as much as he liked her. YIKES.

She revealed on Instagram: “Me and Shane are going to get our nails done and it’s well needed because I’ve just found out that last night Casey kissed someone and he rated her the same as me.”

So will she be making up or breaking up with the Stereo Kick-er?

Marnie continued: “So me and Shane are going to be off to our next destination and we don’t know where it is yet. I am single and down to date so everyone get on Single AF and get applying.”

Not making up then.

For the full Single AF live lowdown and all the latest updates, head over to the Instagram story @MTVSingleAF and #MTVSingleAF.