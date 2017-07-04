Single AF

Single AF’s Marnie Simpson Fumes At Casey Johnson’s Kiss

Well you would, right?

Caroline Fergusson
Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 12:22

Uh-Oh. It looks like it’s the end of #Masey as we know it.

MTV

Casey Johnson took to his Instagram story to admit that Elliot Crawford has revealed a snog he shared on a date to Marnie Simpson.

WATCH MARNIE AND CASEY GO SKINNY-DIPPING IN CANCUN: 

He said: “Sh*t has just gone down, Elliot has just completely outed me that I kissed a girl on a date last night to Marnie. But it was a game of chicken, a bit of harmless banter, but what can you do?”

Instagram

But Marns didn’t see it as ‘harmless banter’ and she found out Casey liked this girl as much as he liked her. YIKES.

Instagram

She revealed on Instagram: “Me and Shane are going to get our nails done and it’s well needed because I’ve just found out that last night Casey kissed someone and he rated her the same as me.”

Instagram

So will she be making up or breaking up with the Stereo Kick-er?

Marnie continued: “So me and Shane are going to be off to our next destination and we don’t know where it is yet. I am single and down to date so everyone get on Single AF and get applying.”

Not making up then.

For the full Single AF live lowdown and all the latest updates, head over to the Instagram story @MTVSingleAF and #MTVSingleAF.

Latest News

Ex On The Beach’s Che McSorley Admits She Would Sh*g Aaron Chalmers Because He Looks Like A ‘Good Bang’– Exclusive

Ex On The Beach's Max Morley Reckons THIS Is The Real Reason Why Aaron Chalmers Stuck Up For ZaraLena Jackson In Series Six – EXCLUSIVE

The Ex On The Beach 7 cast play Most Likely To

Ex On The Beach Cast Brand Geordies Marty McKenna And Chloe Ferry The Most Likely To Kick Off In The Villa - EXCLUSIVE

Marnie Simpson Reveals She's Rooting For This Love Island 2017 Couple

First Time Festival Fails That You Can Avoid This Summer

Kimye Take North And Saint To A BBQ Bash And Kanye West Can't Stop Smiling

Marnie Simpson Gets Real About The Type Of Girl She'd Like To Date

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall and Charli XCX Hang Out Together at Wimbledon

Single AF’s Marnie Simpson Fumes At Casey Johnson’s Kiss

Vlogger Rushed To Hospital After Accidentally Poisoning Herself During Video Livestream

YouTube Star Stevie Ryan Dies Age 33 As Ex Boyfriend Drake Bell Mourns Her Loss

Sophie Kasaei has blocked Joel Corry from her social media accounts

Sophie Kasaei Brands Bikini Pictures "Awful" And Talks Battle With Body Confidence

The Weeknd Went Three Years Deep On Selena Gomez's Instagram And Doesn't Care Who Knows It

Bayonetta Switch

Bayonetta Teased For Nintendo Switch And We Can't Cope

Bella Hadid Set To Try Her Hand At Acting

Avengers

Scarlett Johansson Reveals “Devastating” Avengers 3 Moment

Fresh Details Emerge About Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them 2

Gigi Hadid Just Posted The Ultimate Cute Pic Of Zayn On Instagram

Is John a little Jealous of his brother Edward&#039;s success on Single AF?

Single AF’s Jedward Are Split Up And Our World Is Turned Upside Down

Single AF's Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Get Seriously Naked In Cancun

More From Single AF

Single AF’s Marnie Simpson Fumes At Casey Johnson’s Kiss

Single AF

Single AF’s Marnie Simpson & Casey Johnson Go Skinny Dipping

Is John a little Jealous of his brother Edward&#039;s success on Single AF?

Single AF’s Jedward Are Split Up And Our World Is Turned Upside Down

Single AF's Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Get Seriously Naked In Cancun

Single AF's Casey Johnson Kisses Someone Who Isn't Marnie Simpson

Single AF

Marnie Simpson Feels Torn As Casey Johnson Goes On Single AF Double Date Without Her

Is Marnie Simpson Having Doubts About Casey Johnson?: 'I Don't Know How I Feel About It'

Single AF

Casey Johnson Interupts Marnie Simpson's Single AF Date

Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Hit A Relationship Milestone After They Wake Up In Bed Together

Single AF

Marnie Simpson & Casey Johnson Hit Relationship Milestone On Single AF

Jedward Drop A Major Single AF Bombshell As Cupid Brings Back Elliot Crawford

Casey Johnson Ruins Marnie Simpson's Single AF Date And She's Not Impressed

Trending Articles

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Sean Pratt's To-Do List Gets Graphic About His Sex Life With Zahida Allen

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Jonny Has Been ‘Stuck’ With Camilla And Name Her The ‘Hardest Person To Get Along With’

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Have Decided The Name Of Their Future Baby

gaz beadle

Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Break Their Silence After Confirming Reunion

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Sophie Kasaei has blocked Joel Corry from her social media accounts

Sophie Kasaei Brands Bikini Pictures "Awful" And Talks Battle With Body Confidence

My Chemical Romance Win MTV’s Greatest Video Of The Century!

I.Marlene King Revealed The Identity Of A.D. Years Ago And Pretty Little Liars Fans Everywhere Missed It

Ex On The Beach&#039;s Marty McKenna kicks off after fight with Chloe Ferry

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Marty McKenna Kicks Off Big Time After Fighting With Chloe Ferry Over His Savannah Kemplay Snog

Casey Johnson Ruins Marnie Simpson's Single AF Date And She's Not Impressed