Sophie Kasaei Thinks Marnie Simpson Will Turn ‘Psycho’ On Casey Johnson In The Single AF Paris Pad

After a tireless global search for the one, the Single AF team has finally picked their favourite dates to join them in Paris to see if love conquers all.

However, this also means that Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson will be reunited for the first time since shacking up together in Mexico.

We caught up with the Geordie Shore star’s cousin Sophie Kasaei to see how she thinks Marnie will cope being under the same roof as Casey and his chosen date - and she’s predicting fireworks.