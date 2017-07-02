The Romance Between Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Is Heating Up As They Search For Love On MTV's Single AF

Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson might be dating other people on MTV’s Single AF – but there is no denying there is some sizzling hot chemistry between the pair themselves.

The Geordie Shore beauty and the X Factor hunk have been spending the past few days in Cancun, Mexico, as part of the ambitious new dating show.

And while the pair have been taking part in dates with other people – they have also embraced their growing attraction for each other and let it out in the open.

Marnie and Casey were spotted kissing in the waves in the Atlantic ocean and laughing together on the beach.

And it seems they’ve had a great time in the Mexican resort.

“It’s been amazing. We’ve been on jet skis. It’s been the best time ever,” Casey said on Instagram stories after embracing his time in Mexico.

“It’s been amazing. Where are we going next? We don’t know. It’s a mystery,” he added later as he and Marnie prepared to leave their villa together and onto the next mystery international dating location.

But it’s not just Casey that Marnie has been getting close to in the North American country – she went on a tequila tasting date with a girl called Jen n Mora.

“Hi everyone! So this is, Jen. This is my fourth date and it has gone SO well.

Now we’re going to head back to the villa and have a bit of a party,” Marnie said after sharing drinks with the cure make up artist.

Where romance will take Marnie and Casey next is unknown, but they will be travelling somewhere new together.

Meanwhile, Courtney Act and Farrah Abraham have been on a double date in Australia.

