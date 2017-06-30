The Single AF Paris Couples Have Been Announced And We Can't Wait To See What Happens

After spending the last two weeks jetting all over the bloomin' place in the hopes of finding that mysterious little thing called love, our seven Single AF celebs have finally picked who they'd like to take to Paris with them - and we could NOT be more excited.

Because if you can't woo someone with a baguette, a fancy beret and the most romantic language of love, then what can you woo them with?

So, without further adieu, let's say BONJOUR to our Paris pairs.

For Geordie Shore star Marnie Simpson, her round-the-world journey for love hit a little bit of turbulence, with the worldie, who was getting very cosy with co-star Casey Johnson, at one point seemingly 'ready to give up love'.

Luckily though, it's ended in a big je t'aime for Marnie, who's chosen the awesome Kyle Walker as her Paris partner - OI OI!

Sharing the exciting news while in bed with Kyle, Marnie said: "I've had so many dates but I haven't clicked with anyone as much as I have with you. We have fun and you're funny. We have a laugh don't we?"

Elliot Crawford then announced his Paris pick, telling fans that he's chosen to take the lovely Aalhiya on a romantic getaway: "I'm so excited, I can't wait. She ticks all the boxes - she's gorgeous, she's hilarious and I just love spending time with her."

Cute!

Next up was a very excited Shane/Courtney, who was proper buzzin' to tell fans that he's chosen his Brazilian beau Lucas to take to Paris: "I'm bringing my Brazilian lover from Sydney to Paris - it's gonna be so much fun! I chose Lucas just because he was so passionate and fiery and unpredictable and that's what I need in my life - a little bit of unpredictability!"

Yay!

It was then Edward Grimes' turn for a big reveal, announcing that he's chosen his Swedish date Sabina: "I can't wait for you to follow our journey, it's gonna be awesome!"

His brother John later took his spot to announce that he's taking his Milan bae Natalia to Paris with him, telling fans: "I'm so excited we're going to Paris!"

We can't wait to see how these two get on!

Casey was next to reveal his Paris date, excitedly telling fans that his lucky lady is Crystal: "I've chosen Crystal 'cause she's got cool hair, I love her tattoos and she's got good banter."

YAS!

For Teen Mom OG's Farrah Abraham though, things are a *little* different, with the star still on the hunt for love in Paris after failing to find the one during the rest of her trip.

Explaining more in a video, Farrah said: "This bachelorette's gonna go to Paris on her own. I didn't find any love abroad so wish me luck in Paris, can't wait to see you in the castle!"

We're wishing you loads of luck, Farrah!

