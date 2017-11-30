Single AF

These Single AF Spoiler Pics From Episode 7 Need To Be Seen RN!

Leila Navabi
Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 12:03

Hey you lot! Isn't Single AF just flying by! Can you believe it's almost time for our singletons to pick their dates for Paris? Scary stuff! #YIKES

Cupid had so much in store for our celebs this week, as Geordie Shore lass Marnie Simpson found herself on a ‘sheepish’ date with fellow Newcastle radgie Kyle…

CLICK BELOW TO SEE MARNIE AND KYLE'S FULL-ON FARM FLANTER:

These two have a history, so the atmosphere relaxed soon enough! Cute or what? 

Plus, Marns introduced Farrah Abraham to the Toon in proper Geordie style with pal Chloe Ferry tagging along for bantz... 

MTV

She was thrilled to be there. Opposites attract right? We reckon the Teen Mom OG star has truly found her match... 

Now, just so you're prepared, next week gets a bit mad. We have neck-ons, fall-outs and PARIS all in store. 

If you can't wait, make sure you check out these EXCLUSIVE spoiler pics from the new episode!

Single AF Series 1 | Episode #7 Spoiler Pics

  • Ahhhh! Where's Casey's body?! You can't pull as a floating head, pal!
    MTV
    1 of 13
  • We are LIVING for Courtney's hoops! #YAAAS
    MTV
    2 of 13
  • G’wan Elliot! You can do it mate!
    MTV
    3 of 13
  • *Round of applause* <3
    MTV
    4 of 13
  • Aw, Courtney and Jen - we guess you could say it's just tattoo of them...
    MTV
    5 of 13
  • Raising a glass to singledom in the toon!
    MTV
    6 of 13
  • Why aye! You alreet there, Chloe pet?
    MTV
    7 of 13
  • But first, let Farrah take a selfie!
    MTV
    8 of 13
  • Marnie and Kyle are proper cute ngl #goalz
    MTV
    9 of 13
  • #Bombshell!
    MTV
    10 of 13
  • Are John and Natalia scoring a 'match' point?
    MTV
    11 of 13
  • Are things about to srsly kick off in the house? #uhoh
    MTV
    12 of 13
  • We weren’t expecting that!
    MTV
    13 of 13

But not before you recap on this insane episode with these BEST BIT vids:

