These Single AF Spoiler Pics From Episode 7 Need To Be Seen RN!

Hey you lot! Isn't Single AF just flying by! Can you believe it's almost time for our singletons to pick their dates for Paris? Scary stuff! #YIKES

Cupid had so much in store for our celebs this week, as Geordie Shore lass Marnie Simpson found herself on a ‘sheepish’ date with fellow Newcastle radgie Kyle…

These two have a history, so the atmosphere relaxed soon enough! Cute or what?

Plus, Marns introduced Farrah Abraham to the Toon in proper Geordie style with pal Chloe Ferry tagging along for bantz...

She was thrilled to be there. Opposites attract right? We reckon the Teen Mom OG star has truly found her match...

Now, just so you're prepared, next week gets a bit mad. We have neck-ons, fall-outs and PARIS all in store.

If you can't wait, make sure you check out these EXCLUSIVE spoiler pics from the new episode!

But not before you recap on this insane episode with these BEST BIT vids:

Don't miss brand new Single AF on Mondays at 11pm - only on MTV!