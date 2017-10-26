These Single AF Spoiler Pics From Episode 2 Need To Be Seen RN!
Don't miss BRAND NEW Single AF on Tuesdays at 10pm - only on MTV!
OH HEY THERE! Isn’t Single AF errrrything you ever dreamed of? We just can’t stop thinking about those adorbs celebs looking for love. Awwww! SRSLY though; when you mix seven celeb singletons, smart phones, social media and some magic Cupid love-dust what do you get? Our latest television obsession #yaaaaas!
I mean, how can you forget Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson getting *ahem* cosy over breakfast? Cupid is ALWAYS watching you know... #GOALZ
WATCH MARNIE SIMPSON AND CASEY JOHNSON’S FLIRTY BREAKFAST BANTZ BELOW:
Not to mention Jedward and their... ummm, passionate venture into the world of online dating. It looks like John and Edward deffo had fun (as did their lucky dates... ) #kisses
We can’t believe episode 1 of Single AF is OVER! But dry your eyes mates because there’s still sooooo much more to come. #4REALZ
Don't believe us? Why not get started on this EXCLUSIVE spoiler gallery from the next episode:
Single AF Series 1 | Episode #2 Spoiler Pics
-
MTV1 of 19
-
MTV2 of 19
-
MTV3 of 19
-
MTV4 of 19
-
MTV5 of 19
-
MTV6 of 19
-
MTV7 of 19
-
MTV8 of 19
-
MTV9 of 19
-
MTV10 of 19
-
MTV11 of 19
-
MTV12 of 19
-
MTV13 of 19
-
MTV14 of 19
-
MTV15 of 19
-
MTV16 of 19
-
MTV17 of 19
-
MTV18 of 19
-
MTV19 of 19
Get your heartbreaking with these sexy sneak peaks from next week’s brand new Single AF below:
Don't miss BRAND NEW Single AF on Tuesdays at 10pm - only on MTV!