These Single AF Spoiler Pics From Episode 2 Need To Be Seen RN!

OH HEY THERE! Isn’t Single AF errrrything you ever dreamed of? We just can’t stop thinking about those adorbs celebs looking for love. Awwww! SRSLY though; when you mix seven celeb singletons, smart phones, social media and some magic Cupid love-dust what do you get? Our latest television obsession #yaaaaas!

I mean, how can you forget Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson getting *ahem* cosy over breakfast? Cupid is ALWAYS watching you know... #GOALZ

WATCH MARNIE SIMPSON AND CASEY JOHNSON’S FLIRTY BREAKFAST BANTZ BELOW:

Not to mention Jedward and their... ummm, passionate venture into the world of online dating. It looks like John and Edward deffo had fun (as did their lucky dates... ) #kisses

MTV

MTV

We can’t believe episode 1 of Single AF is OVER! But dry your eyes mates because there’s still sooooo much more to come. #4REALZ

Don't believe us? Why not get started on this EXCLUSIVE spoiler gallery from the next episode:

Get your heartbreaking with these sexy sneak peaks from next week’s brand new Single AF below:

Don't miss BRAND NEW Single AF on Tuesdays at 10pm - only on MTV!