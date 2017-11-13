These Single AF Spoiler Pics From Episode 4 Need To Be Seen RN!

HEY GUYS! We need to talk Single AF, like RN coz things are getting SRSLY messy! This week’s episode was a #LEGIT emotional rollercoaster. We had some crazy ups and downs leaving our lovesick celebs wondering if they’ll ever find THE ONE...

Our fav cheeky Cockney Casey Johnson was SHOCKED to hear Geordie gal Marnie Simpson discussing his d*ck after the pair of radgie's skinny dipping sesh. It alllllll got a bit weird, NGL!

WATCH THE MOMENT MARNIE RATED CASEY'S 'JOHNSON' BELOW:

Cute or creepy? (Coz tbh we can't tell...)

Plus Jedward werrrrrrked some super cool matching PJs.... Bananas In Pyjamas, anyone?

MTV

You just can’t “split” these two....

Getty

We know you guys cannot wait to be served the next slice of rom-antics. So feast your eyes on this EXCLUSIVE Single AF episode 4 spoiler pics below:

But wait! We’ve got like LOADS more 4 U (SRSLY!) Get cracking with these EXCLUSIVE spoiler vids from the brand new episode:

Don't miss brand new Single AF on Tuesdays at 10pm - only on MTV!