Single AF

These Single AF Spoiler Pics From Episode 4 Need To Be Seen RN!

Don't miss brand new Single AF on Tuesdays at 10pm - only on MTV!

Monday, November 13, 2017 - 09:30

HEY GUYS! We need to talk Single AF, like RN coz things are getting SRSLY messy! This week’s episode was a #LEGIT emotional rollercoaster. We had some crazy ups and downs leaving our lovesick celebs wondering if they’ll ever find THE ONE...

Our fav cheeky Cockney Casey Johnson was SHOCKED to hear Geordie gal Marnie Simpson discussing his d*ck after the pair of radgie's skinny dipping sesh. It alllllll got a bit weird, NGL!

WATCH THE MOMENT MARNIE RATED CASEY'S 'JOHNSON' BELOW:

Cute or creepy? (Coz tbh we can't tell...)

Plus Jedward werrrrrrked some super cool matching PJs.... Bananas In Pyjamas, anyone?

MTV

You just can’t “split” these two....

Getty

We know you guys cannot wait to be served the next slice of rom-antics. So feast your eyes on this EXCLUSIVE Single AF episode 4 spoiler pics below:

Single AF Series 1 | Episode #4 Spoiler Pics

  • Guess who's back, back again! S'only Elliot Crawford!
    MTV
    1 of 18
  • Cupid doesn't wait around...
    MTV
    2 of 18
  • We wonder what Marnie is thinking...
    MTV
    3 of 18
  • Casey here, drinking the nerves away...
    MTV
    4 of 18
  • Elliot is making up for lost time! #YAAAAS
    MTV
    5 of 18
  • Ooooh Casey, Marnie is not going to be happy about this!
    MTV
    6 of 18
  • John is feelin' lonely without his twin :(
    MTV
    7 of 18
  • We actually kinda like FEDWARD...
    MTV
    8 of 18
  • Orange juice and a DMC, sounds like a good plan for Masey...
    MTV
    9 of 18
  • Get your clogs on guys!
    MTV
    10 of 18
  • Did someone say naked speed dating?!
    MTV
    11 of 18
  • We reckon Marns is enjoying Amsterdam...
    MTV
    12 of 18
  • But not quite as much as Shane!
    MTV
    13 of 18
  • FEDWARD back again!
    MTV
    14 of 18
  • Will Elliot's date go well? Or will he be using his passport to get the plane home?
    MTV
    15 of 18
  • FEDWARD is cool, but we are SO feelin' JASEY!
    MTV
    16 of 18
  • and POSE!
    MTV
    17 of 18
  • Poor John - learning to take selfies alone...
    MTV
    18 of 18

But wait! We’ve got like LOADS more 4 U (SRSLY!) Get cracking with these EXCLUSIVE spoiler vids from the brand new episode:  

Don't miss brand new Single AF on Tuesdays at 10pm - only on MTV!

More From Single AF

write_around_nav.jpg

These Single AF Spoiler Pics From Episode 4 Need To Be Seen RN!

Marnie Simpson is acting needy in the Geordie Shore house while she&#039;s missing boyfriend Casey Johnson

Marnie Simpson Goes Into Detail About Her First Sexual Experience With A Girl

Single AF Spoiler Video: Marnie Simpson Brands Casey Johnson A 'D*ckhead' After He Confesses To Kissing Another Girl On His Date

Single AF

Single AF 104 | Boom! Casey Finally Admits He Fancies Marnie

Single AF

Single AF 104 | WTF! Marnie And Shane's Totally Naked Speed Date

Single AF

Single AF 104 | Awks! Marnie Pies Casey After His Kiss Confession

Single AF

Single AF 1 | Episode #4 Spoiler Vids

gallery_nav.jpg

Single AF Series 1 | Episode #4 Spoiler Pics

Single AF

Single AF 1 | Episode #3 Best Bits

Single AF

Single AF 103 | Oh Sh*t! Farrah Shuts Down Luca Date Over Fame Fury

Single AF

Single AF 103 | WTF! John Is Awkward AF On Jedward Double Date

11 Unlikely Reality TV Star And Musician Friendships, From Scotty T And Ellie Goulding To Cheryl And Kim Kardashian

Trending Articles

U2 Performing At MTV Presents Trafalgar Square In London

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square: U2 & David Guetta Play Once-In-A-Lifetime Show In London

The MTV EMA Nominees Incredible Transformations Since Their First Time At The Awards

Throwing It Back To When Just Tattoo Of Us Star Chloe Khan Auditioned For The X Factor

Rita Ora Hosts the 2017 MTV EMAs in London

2017 EMA: All The Ways To Watch On MTV!

Kylie Jenner is said to be tired of hiding her pregnancy, not that she&#039;s actually confirmed her pregnancy

Kylie Jenner Rumoured To Be ‘Tired’ Of Hiding Her Rumoured Pregnancy

2017 MTV EMA: Craziest Outfits On The Red Carpet

2017 MTV EMA: Best Dressed On The Red Carpet

Gary Beadle and Emma McVey plan to give their son a &#039;traditional&#039; baby name

Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Have Picked A Baby Name And They’re Going For Something ‘Traditional’

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time

Eminem 2017

2017 MTV EMA: Eminem Blows Us Away With Powerful 'Walk On Water' Performance

Vicky Pattison's Fans Urge Her To Audition To Become A Bond Girl After Sharing Sizzling Bikini Throwback

MTV Unplugged: Biffy Clyro at the Roundhouse, London during MTV Music Week

MTV Unplugged: Biffy Clyro Take Us Into The Woods For Incredible Stripped Back Set