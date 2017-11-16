Single AF

These Single AF Spoiler Pics From Episode 5 Need To Be Seen RN!

Leila Navabi
Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 10:21

OMG guys! It’s that time again (no, not lunch...) Single AF chat! This week’s episode was rammed with so many insane surprises we’re still recovering from the shock #LEGIT

We laughed, we cried, we DIED inside and still lived to see another day. We're quite inspirational tbh.

We welcomed back Elliot Crawford to the friend fold (after the lad’s passport was found in a... taxi. #GLAM!)

And it didn’t take long for the YouTuber to get stuck into this whole cray-cray dating game... LITZ!

WATCH ELLIOT AND CASEY’S CHEEKY AF KISSING COMPETITION BELOW:

Worth the wait lad? Yeah! We think so too!

MTV

Plus, Jedward were SPLIT UP for the first time since, well, probably birth tbf... 

It was traumatic to see. Like, now we actually have to try and remember which one's which - we love a challenge!

So many of you guys said you were heartbroken too; at least we know we're not alone!

We know you are absolutely BUZZIN’ to get the next dollop of dramz from Cupid’s tub-o-love, so get cracking with these EXCLUSIVE spoiler pics from the next INSANE episode of Single AF:

Single AF Series 1 | Episode #5 Spoiler Pics

  • ooh something caught your eye Elliot? or someONE...
    MTV
    1 of 15
  • Shane's at it again!
    MTV
    2 of 15
  • Uh oh Marnie! That can't be good...
    MTV
    3 of 15
  • Aw... that's quite cute tbf
    MTV
    4 of 15
  • Farrah? In tears?! Uh oh...
    MTV
    5 of 15
  • Edward's on hand with comfort (and exciting hair)
    MTV
    6 of 15
  • a van gogh original? Maybe...
    MTV
    7 of 15
  • Casey is such a little art-breaker...
    MTV
    8 of 15
  • YAAAAS Elliot, get in there lad with the mad action! C'mon!
    MTV
    9 of 15
  • Looks like John's found someone with cooler hair than him #awks
    MTV
    10 of 15
  • A message from Cupid?
    MTV
    11 of 15
  • goals or what? (the yellow hat in the background, but we guess the kissing is alright... )
    MTV
    12 of 15
  • Could that smile get any bigger, Marns?
    MTV
    13 of 15
  • Another casual lean! We just love 'em!
    MTV
    14 of 15
  • Courtney looks... comfortable!
    MTV
    15 of 15

Now feast your eyeballs on these bantertastic best bits from Single AF so far!

