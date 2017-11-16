These Single AF Spoiler Pics From Episode 5 Need To Be Seen RN!

OMG guys! It’s that time again (no, not lunch...) Single AF chat! This week’s episode was rammed with so many insane surprises we’re still recovering from the shock #LEGIT

We laughed, we cried, we DIED inside and still lived to see another day. We're quite inspirational tbh.

We welcomed back Elliot Crawford to the friend fold (after the lad’s passport was found in a... taxi. #GLAM!)

And it didn’t take long for the YouTuber to get stuck into this whole cray-cray dating game... LITZ!

WATCH ELLIOT AND CASEY’S CHEEKY AF KISSING COMPETITION BELOW:

Worth the wait lad? Yeah! We think so too!

MTV

Plus, Jedward were SPLIT UP for the first time since, well, probably birth tbf...

It was traumatic to see. Like, now we actually have to try and remember which one's which - we love a challenge!

So many of you guys said you were heartbroken too; at least we know we're not alone!

We know you are absolutely BUZZIN’ to get the next dollop of dramz from Cupid’s tub-o-love, so get cracking with these EXCLUSIVE spoiler pics from the next INSANE episode of Single AF:

Now feast your eyeballs on these bantertastic best bits from Single AF so far!

Don't miss BRNAD NEW Single AF on Mondays at 11pm - only on MTV!