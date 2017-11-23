These Single AF Spoiler Pics From Episode 6 Need To Be Seen RN!
Don't miss brand new Single AF on Mondays at 11pm - only on MTV!
Wow guys! Can you even believe how quick this week’s episode of Single AF came and went? We told you it wouldn’t be a long wait!
First of all - Casey Johnson who?! After he necked on with another gal during his lads 'snog-off' with Elliot Crawford, Marnie Simpson decided it was time to let go and see the other potential lads Cupid had found for her. #YAAAS!
WATCH THE MOMENT MARNIE GOT NORTY WITH DISHY DATE DENIZ:
Why does this look like a FILM SCENE THOUGH?! Keemon, lass!
Our gorgeous Geordie Shore worldie wasn’t the only celeb singleton getting saucy this week. Our fave twins Jedward, though still separated, both got lucky on their dates…
John and his date Natalia got on swimmingly - proof that good chat really can make or break a date!
But it was Edward who really got lucky when he was paired with his 'mane' bae (soz), Macarena the horse.
We now know what true love looks like... #MEDWARD
Your heart must be bursting waiting for the next instalment of singleton sauciness, so why not get started on this EXCLUSIVE spoiler gallery from the next episode:
Single AF Series 1 | Episode #6 Spoiler Pics
-
MTV1 of 20
-
MTV2 of 20
-
MTV3 of 20
-
MTV4 of 20
-
MTV5 of 20
-
MTV6 of 20
-
MTV7 of 20
-
MTV8 of 20
-
MTV9 of 20
-
MTV10 of 20
-
MTV11 of 20
-
MTV12 of 20
-
MTV13 of 20
-
MTV14 of 20
-
MTV15 of 20
-
MTV16 of 20
-
MTV17 of 20
-
MTV18 of 20
-
MTV19 of 20
-
MTV20 of 20
Still hungry for more? Feast your eyes on these BEST BIT VIDS from this week's episode:
Don't miss brand new Single AF on Mondays at 11pm - only on MTV!