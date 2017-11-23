Single AF

These Single AF Spoiler Pics From Episode 6 Need To Be Seen RN!

Leila Navabi
Thursday, November 23, 2017 - 10:39

Wow guys! Can you even believe how quick this week’s episode of Single AF came and went? We told you it wouldn’t be a long wait!

First of all - Casey Johnson who?! After he necked on with another gal during his lads 'snog-off' with Elliot Crawford, Marnie Simpson decided it was time to let go and see the other potential lads Cupid had found for her. #YAAAS!

WATCH THE MOMENT MARNIE GOT NORTY WITH DISHY DATE DENIZ:

Why does this look like a FILM SCENE THOUGH?! Keemon, lass!

Our gorgeous Geordie Shore worldie wasn’t the only celeb singleton getting saucy this week. Our fave twins Jedward, though still separated, both got lucky on their dates…

John and his date Natalia got on swimmingly - proof that good chat really can make or break a date!

But it was Edward who really got lucky when he was paired with his 'mane' bae (soz), Macarena the horse. 

We now know what true love looks like... #MEDWARD

Your heart must be bursting waiting for the next instalment of singleton sauciness, so why not get started on this EXCLUSIVE spoiler gallery from the next episode:

Single AF Series 1 | Episode #6 Spoiler Pics

  • Ain’t no party like a Edward and Casey pool party!
    1 of 20
  • No time wasted on Single AF...
    2 of 20
  • Aw Elliot, why the long face lad?
    3 of 20
  • Is this the look of love?
    4 of 20
  • This is like that really nice bit in Titanic before Jack dies because Rose 'can't fit' him on that shard of ice #fakenews
    5 of 20
  • Who would win a hair competition out of these two?
    6 of 20
  • Crack it open, Elliot!
    7 of 20
  • Something has gone very, very wrong here… #awks
    8 of 20
  • Aw, Elliot gets a little smooch at last!
    9 of 20
  • Whatcha thinkin' Marns?
    10 of 20
  • Farrah is the queen of advice
    11 of 20
  • Can't leave an airport without taking a selfie first!
    12 of 20
  • This is NEARLY like a cute double date… poor Farrah #thirdwheel
    13 of 20
  • we’re sensing chemistry tbh… #sozcasey
    14 of 20
  • Just call us mystic meg!
    15 of 20
  • Get dressed, twins!
    16 of 20
  • Shane has a lot to think about...
    17 of 20
  • 'Farrah in Newcastle' - an artistic interpretation
    18 of 20
  • Why aye, look who it is - it’s only Jennafer Lee from Just Tattoo Of Us!
    19 of 20
  • Abs for dayzzzzz
    20 of 20

Still hungry for more? Feast your eyes on these BEST BIT VIDS from this week's episode:

