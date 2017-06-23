14 Tinder Dating Stories That Will Legit Give You Nightmares

When you’ve been single and uninterested in any kind of romance for a while, the whole dating scene can seem really appealing. Romantic candlelit dinners, red roses, gents in sharp suits and ladies in fancy dresses - yep, we could definitely get on board with that stuff.

But then you remember that we live in 2017 and actually, Tinder is all we have to rely on these days, so you're probably doomed to live as a spinster surrounded by 18 cats. Cool.

The arrival of MTV’s brand new show Single AF is a celeb-studded reminder that you are indeed single af, which could make getting back on the dating wagon seem like an appealing option.

But before you vow to spend your evenings swiping through at least 200 strangers to find our soulmate, let’s just quickly remind you of the not-so-cute realities of dating apps.

Here’s a whole load of Tinder dating stories that will legit give you nightmares, and remind you that there’s a lot worse options than being single af.

1. This super honest, open and over-sharing soul.

"I went on a date with a guy from Tinder and as we were eating, he told me about his visit to the doctor that day…

"I listened sympathetically as he told me how he 'regularly produced massive stools' due to him being a vegetarian, making tears in his 'tiny anus,' which he had to put cream on. Needless to say I didn't date him again."

- Anonymous, Buzzfeed Community

2. This romantic gesture which will make sure you never sleep again.

Imgur

3. This top secret A-lister celeb.

"I decided to meet my Tinder date at his house. When we got to his room he said, 'I’ve been hiding something from you' and went on to describe his secret celebrity life as a sponsored yo-yoer.

"The next hour was him showing me videos of him yo-yoing and talking about how he had to change his name because he was so famous amongst 10-15 year old boys."

- Tumblr, mandab48dff6245

4. John and his Mystic Meg psychic abilities.

StraightWhiteBoysTexting.tumblr.com

5. This absolute marriage material.

"I started talking to this really sweet guy for about two weeks and things were going well. Then I started getting calls from this girl, who he claimed was his crazy roommate that was in love with him and kept trying to get him fired jobs.

"Turns out, she wasn't the one lying, she was actually his live-in girlfriend, and they had moved here together from a different state.

"Apparently he wasn't actually a citizen, and was trying to obtain papers. Thanks, Tinder."

- Anonymous, Reddit

6. This committed and heartwarming gesture.

"On our fourth date we went back to his place to watch football. We were on the couch and cuddling; he had his arm around me.

"He must have been disappointed that I was actually watching the football, because I looked over my shoulder and he was on Tinder literally behind my back looking for his next date. Then asked me when I wanted to see him again."

- Anonymous, Buzzfeed Community

7. Michael and his desire for brows on fleek.

Tumblr

8. This guy with a thing for errr... whatever this is.

Imgur

9. This slightly-too-keen soulmate.

“Matched with an insanely hot guy. Told me he was a virgin but figured I’d let it slide. Go to his place and he was super handsy and sucked at kissing.

"I decided I was over it and told him I had to leave. He hugged me at the door and said, ‘I love you.. I mean I love your body!’

I got out of there so fast that I left my favorite cardigan. I have no desire to get it back.”

- Reddit, officialkinzie

10. This creative, musical genius.

"He made me watch homemade rap videos and tried to like his own FB page on my phone."

- Reddit, giraffacamelopardal

11. This modern day poetry that'd make Shakespeare proud.

Imgur

12. Annie and her impressive life skills.

Imgur

13. This truly adorable, heartwarming animal lover.

"I had matched with a guy and we began to be hitting it off, so I gave him my phone number. And of course, he came increasingle strange...

"He then started messaging me furiously, he told me how his cat died and he needs me to talk him through this. I express my condolences and try to shake him off.

"He then proceeds to explain how we should meet at his cat's funeral. His last text to me was an angry ramble describing in graphic detail how he was going to eat his cat's ashes. HE CONSUMED HIS CAT."

- Reddit, mani_mani

14. And last but not least, this Tinder nightmare of all Tindernightmares.

Imgur

Words by Lucy Wood

Words by Lucy Wood