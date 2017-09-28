SLANG

Premiere | SLANG Drops New Track 'Escorting You' Featuring Corey Harper - Listen!

Hear the latest cut from East London's most exciting new talent...

Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 10:42

One day before his anticipated mixtape fwENDZ drops, MTV UK are excited to premiere SLANG's brand new track 'Escorting You'.

The laidback acoustic cut is worlds apart from the brashy fun of 'Murder', a song he debuted earlier this month, as he lets his poignant poetry recall the story of an ex-lover who got lost and he had to leave.

'Escorting You' features Corey Harper - who you may remember Justin Bieber handpicked to support his Purpose World Tour last year - whose vocals compliment the rapped verses so well, bringing some comfort to the sense of helpless heartbreak.

“'I was dating this lady who turned out to be an escort, and she was pimping out girls, compulsively lying, doing drugs and was obsessed with money," SLANG - otherwise known as Dan Dare - tell us.

"Although she was a good person deep down, she had got caught up in a f**ked up situation.” Well, that just makes that middle eight cut even deeper, doesn't it?

Corey Harper isn't the only featured name on fwENDZ, as SLANG collaborates with an insane amount of eclectic talent, from pop newcomer Kelli-Leigh to Newton Faulkner (!!) and Al The Native (Jordan from Rizzle Kicks).

fwENDZ is out tomorrow - until then, you HAVE to hear this...

Escorting You by SLANG

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

Latest News

Charlotte Crosby reacts to her tattoo reveal from Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Brands Stephen Bear 'A D*ck' Over His 'Villain Act' In The Series One Finale - EXCLUSIVE

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle And Abbie Holborn Have An Awks Confrontation As He Rates Their Norty Rome Neck On To Her Face

Premiere | SLANG Drops New Track 'Escorting You' Featuring Corey Harper - Listen!

Marnie Simpson Lashes Out At Claims She Edited THIS Shot Of Chloe Ferry's Bum

12 Celebrity Instagram Hacks That You Need In Your Life

Justin Bieber Isn't Being Coy About How Much He Wants A Girlfriend

This Is Why You Should Never Try To Find Out Who Niall Horan Is 'Shagging'

Rita Ora Will Host the 2017 MTV EMAs in London

Rita Ora Will Host & Perform At The 2017 MTV EMAs!!

Of Course A Pregnant Kylie Jenner Halloween Costume Already Exists

Premiere | Sam Feldt Teams Up With Alex Schulz On Brand New Banger 'Be My Lover' - Listen!

Georgie Wright in San Francisco

Road Trippin' Through California: Celebrating 50 Years Since The Summer Of Love

Camila Cabello Is Nominated For A Latin Grammy Award

Follow The Celebs Rowing Alongside Cancer Survivors RN In This Amazing Challenge

'Love Drought' Is Michelle Obama's Favourite Song from Lemonade

9 A-List Celebs Whose Family Members Have Been On A Reality Show

Justin Timberlake Might Be Doing The Super Bowl Next Year

18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore

The Trailer For 'ANNIHILATION' Starring Natalie Portman Is Here And It Looks Incredible

Kim Kardashian Calls Out KUWTK Producer For 'Confirming' Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy

The Ultimate Coat And Jacket Edit For AW17

More From SLANG

Premiere | SLANG Drops New Track 'Escorting You' Featuring Corey Harper - Listen!

Trending Articles

14 Underrated, Long Forgotten Geordie Shore Legends We Miss Every Day

Celebrity

15 Of The Most Famous Reality Villains: Where Are They Now?

18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore

Love Island's Chris Hughes Ruthlessly Exposes 'Flirty Texts' Katie Price Sent Him Behind Olivia Attwood's Back

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Hints He Necked On With Abbie Holborn Because She C*ck Blocked Him With Elettra Lamborghini - EXCLUSIVE

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear back together again after he posts Posts ‘I Wanna Keep This Girl’

Stephen Bear Opens Up About His Secret Tattoo In Honour Of Charlotte Crosby

This Ex On The Beach Couple Are Still Together And Our Minds Are Blown

Kim Kardashian Calls Out KUWTK Producer For 'Confirming' Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy

Liam Payne posts Twitter typo that gets his own song name wrong

Liam Payne Struggled With Excess Drinking And Mental Health Issues During One Direction

Celebrity

9 A-List Celebs Whose Family Members Have Been On A Reality Show

Sophie Kasaei Is 'Sick' Of Looking At Pictures Taken Before Her Body Transformation

Kim Kardashian Hits Out At False Speculation About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy