Premiere | SLANG Drops New Track 'Escorting You' Featuring Corey Harper - Listen!

One day before his anticipated mixtape fwENDZ drops, MTV UK are excited to premiere SLANG's brand new track 'Escorting You'.

The laidback acoustic cut is worlds apart from the brashy fun of 'Murder', a song he debuted earlier this month, as he lets his poignant poetry recall the story of an ex-lover who got lost and he had to leave.

'Escorting You' features Corey Harper - who you may remember Justin Bieber handpicked to support his Purpose World Tour last year - whose vocals compliment the rapped verses so well, bringing some comfort to the sense of helpless heartbreak.

“'I was dating this lady who turned out to be an escort, and she was pimping out girls, compulsively lying, doing drugs and was obsessed with money," SLANG - otherwise known as Dan Dare - tell us.

"Although she was a good person deep down, she had got caught up in a f**ked up situation.” Well, that just makes that middle eight cut even deeper, doesn't it?

Corey Harper isn't the only featured name on fwENDZ, as SLANG collaborates with an insane amount of eclectic talent, from pop newcomer Kelli-Leigh to Newton Faulkner (!!) and Al The Native (Jordan from Rizzle Kicks).

fwENDZ is out tomorrow - until then, you HAVE to hear this...

Words: Ross McNeilage

