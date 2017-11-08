Is Snapchat Bringing Back The Best Friends Feature?

People on Snapchat are currently holding their heads in their hands and regretting a thousand bad decisions because there are rumours the social-media app is bringing back a controversial feature.

For anyone who wasn’t using the app back in 2014, there was a sneaky little feature called Best Friends that was seemingly designed to destroy relationships up and down the globe.

The way it worked was that users could see their friends’ best friends in a handy list next to their profile name. But the catch is that the friendship list wasn’t entirely as accurate as most would hope.

If a person messaged you three times - regardless of whether you replied or not - their name would pop up as one your ‘Best Friends’ for all your other pals to see. Awkward.

People are now concerned that Snapchat could be bringing back the feature, after a Twitter image (that has now been debunked as fake, just FYI) began doing the rounds online.

Naturally, chaos ensued.

You’ve never seen panic untill you’ve seen a lads group chat find out the news that snap chat best friends is coming back — Tom (@Tom_Mullock) November 7, 2017

Can't decide if snapchat best friends coming back is the best or worst thing I've ever heard — Millie (@milliemackk) November 7, 2017

Turns my stomach the amount of people getting worried over snapchat best friends coming back. Stop snapping people u shouldn't then snake 🐍 — Zoe (@ZoeGriffiths13) November 7, 2017

personally think if snapchat best friends coming back is going to effect ur relationship in any way then you shouldny even be in one — Chloe (@chloe_davidsonx) November 7, 2017

Rest assured the app aren’t just going to drop the feature on unsuspecting users overnight, with the Snapchat support page insisting that nobody but the user themselves can see their personal Best Friends page.

