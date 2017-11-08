SnapChat

Is Snapchat Bringing Back The Best Friends Feature?

This would be a pretty controversial move, and could potentially destroy relationships. Let's not?

Wednesday, November 8, 2017 - 14:54

People on Snapchat are currently holding their heads in their hands and regretting a thousand bad decisions because there are rumours the social-media app is bringing back a controversial feature.

For anyone who wasn’t using the app back in 2014, there was a sneaky little feature called Best Friends that was seemingly designed to destroy relationships up and down the globe.

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

The way it worked was that users could see their friends’ best friends in a handy list next to their profile name. But the catch is that the friendship list wasn’t entirely as accurate as most would hope.

If a person messaged you three times - regardless of whether you replied or not - their name would pop up as one your ‘Best Friends’ for all your other pals to see. Awkward. 

People are now concerned that Snapchat could be bringing back the feature, after a Twitter image (that has now been debunked as fake, just FYI) began doing the rounds online.

Naturally, chaos ensued. 

Rest assured the app aren’t just going to drop the feature on unsuspecting users overnight, with the Snapchat support page insisting that nobody but the user themselves can see their personal Best Friends page. 

Phew. Let us know your thoughts with a tweet over @MTVUK. 

Latest News

22 Ultimate 90s Throwbacks: From Our Favourite TV Shows To Our Most Used Toys

9 Celebrities That Have Been Accused Of Dating Another Celeb For Revenge

Love Island's Olivia Attwood Slams Body Shaming 'W**kers' As She Reveals Second Boob Job Plans

Little Mix

Little Mix Tease Tropical New Tune 'Dear Lover'

Taylor Swift performing at DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert in Houston, Texas

Taylor Swift Unveils 'Reputation' Secret Sessions Video

Missguided Have Stopped Airbrushing The Cellulite On Their Models' Bodies

Charlotte Crosby Strips Butt Naked And Jiggles Her Phenomenal Peach In NSFW Video

Harry Styles

Harry Styles Releases Brilliant 'Kiwi' Music Video

Is Snapchat Bringing Back The Best Friends Feature?

Charlotte Crosby, Lauren Conrad, Kim Kardashian homes

This Is How Much Reality Stars Mega Homes Actually Cost: Ranked

Check Out These Exclusive Spoilers From Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 Episode #7

Rihanna attends the &#039;China: Through The Looking Glass&#039; Costume Institute Benefit Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City

Rihanna Is Hosting the 2018 Met Gala with Donatella Versace and Amal Clooney

Kelela in the &#039;Blue Light&#039; video

Kelela Shares The Sensual 'Blue Light' Video

Charlotte Crosby Shows Off Her Literally Rock Solid Abs As She Reveals She Wants To Start Again

Little Mix Post Backstage Videos of the Glory Days Tour on Instagram

Chloe Ferry Dials Up The Temperature In This Seriously Revealing Lace Bodysuit

Demi Lovato arrives at the 3rd Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California

Demi Lovato Teases ‘Special’ Project on Instagram

Christina Aguilera appearing on Lip Sync Battle, 2017

Christina Aguilera Working With Drake and Kendrick Lamar's Producers On New Album

Vicky Pattison has posted a really sweet message about her fiance John Noble

Vicky Pattison Reveals The Secret Twist That Went Down At Her Engagement Party

Kanye West is seen on February 15, 2017 in New York City

Is Kanye West Launching 'Yeezy Sound' Streaming Service?

More From SnapChat

Is Snapchat Bringing Back The Best Friends Feature?

Has The New Screen Record Feature On iOS 11 Kinda Screwed Up Snapchat?

Life

Snapchat Lets Users Add Backdrops and Voice-Changers In Latest Update

It's Now Possible To Create Your Own Geofilter On Snapchat

Snapchat Maps Are Seriously Exposing Users' Deepest Darkest Secrets

snapchat-creators
Life

Snapchat Introduce Custom Stories Feature So You Can Collab With Friends

Celebrity

Harry Styles Is On Snapchat Now And Has Already Used It To Debut New Song Woman

Life

Snapchat's New Augmented Reality Feature Will Probably Remind You Of Pokémon Go

Life

HOLD UP: Could Snapchat Be Launching A Smartphone?

Life

Snapchat's Official Stories Update Is About To Make Finding Celeb Usernames Way Easier

Life

12 Snapchat Hacks That Are Genuinely Useful AF

Style

Here’s How To Do Pinterest’s No.1 Halloween Make Up

Trending Articles

U2
Music

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square With U2 In One Epic Pre-EMA Party!

Charlotte Crosby Comes Clean About Her Secret 'Uniboob' Correction Surgery

Did Marnie Simpson Just Hint That Charlotte Crosby Has Given Stephen Bear A Second Chance?

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

Charlotte Crosby Finally Confirms What The Heck Is Going On With Stephen Bear

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have an argument

This Photo Of Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid Having A Massive Argument Is Way Too Real For Anyone With A Best Friend

Sophie Kasaei Approves Of Charlotte Crosby's Sleepover With This Geordie Shore Castmate

Charlotte Crosby Confirms The Truth Behind Those I'm A Celebrity Rumours

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time

Sophie Kasaei's NSFW Comment On Charlotte Crosby's Instagram Will Leave You Stunned

Charlotte Crosby Shows Off Her Literally Rock Solid Abs As She Reveals She Wants To Start Again

Dylan Sprouse joins Riverdale with lol Instagram posts

Dylan Sprouse just joined Riverdale. Sort of.