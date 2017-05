What makes one of the world's most well known comedians, Amy Schumer, crack up off camera?

Goldie Hawn, it turns out! And chickens. Or for maximum hilarity, a combination of the two.

HIT PLAY to see Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn reveal the moments that made them LOL behind the scenes of their new comedy, Snatched.

- 'Snatched' is in cinemas now.