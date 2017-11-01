Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg Shares Album Cover Featuring Trump's Dead Body

The rapper posted alternative artwork for 'Make America Crip Again' with a Trump corpse...

Friday, November 3, 2017 - 17:27

Snoop Dogg is taking aim at Donald Trump once again.

The rap legend released his sixteenth album Make America Crip Again last week with the artwork featuring a blue hat mocking Trump's infamous 'MAGA' hats.

Although he took things a bit further on Wednesday when he posted an alternative cover with an American flag-wearing corpse labelled 'Trump' in a morgue.

Snoop posted the picture on his Instagram - although it's not been taken down - which parodies the cover of Ice Cube's 1991 album Death Certificate.

While he's removed the controversial artwork from his social media, it can still easily be found as it was shared countless times immediately after posting.

Earlier this year the rapper released a music video that depicted a clown wearing a Trump mask being assassinated by him, although he has claimed that his new album is not political.

[Getty]

Speaking to Rolling Stone last month, he said "Certain people feel like we should make America 'great again,' but that time they're referring to always takes me back to separation and segregation, so I'd rather 'Make America Crip Again.'"

Well, we can't argue with that, D-O-double-G.

Make America Crip Again is out now...

Words: Ross McNeilage

WATCH SNOOP DOGG'S 'YOUNG, WILD AND FREE' VIDEO BELOW

