Snoop Dogg Shares Album Cover Featuring Trump's Dead Body

Baby you could be a movie star, hey (in Los Angeles)

Get yourself a medical card, yeah (in Los Angeles)

Cause that's how California rolls

They do the fingers like that Fonz (in Los Angeles)

You can make it on a light blue box, yeah (in Los Angeles)

Cause that's how California rolls, yeah



Say when I pass you that weed and I ask you can you roll?

You say roll, don't you know that I'm from round here?

Well girl I like the way you roll

Even though you from the ghetto you belong in a home in the mountains

Not talking 'bout the view

I'm talking 'bout me and you

So if you wanna go to Melrose

Let's hit Adidas, cause girl we got our own shell toes

And then we'll go to Venice

You roll so good you might as well let me hit it

For like 15 minutes

Girl, you never gon' forget it

And if you wanna go around town

I could show you where all the real get it

And if you wanna go downtown

You might as well roll with a real nigga

I'm not talking 'bout them fools



I'm talking 'bout me and you



Baby you could be a movie star, hey (in Los Angeles)

Get yourself a medical card, yeah (in Los Angeles)

Cause that's how California rolls

They do the fingers like that Fonz (in Los Angeles)



You can make it on a light blue box, yeah (in Los Angeles)

Cause that's how California rolls, yeah



And when I hand you that weed and I ask if you can roll?

You say no, let me show you around here

Cowgirl wanna roll with a winner

Rodeo with a winner, Rodeo loud yeah

Ain't got nothing to lose

I'm talking 'bout me and you

And girl I got a home in that valley, in a rose in that valley

Just tell 'em what my name is

You heard about me, you heard all about me

Mean you heard all the hittas that I'm with gangbanging

But I ain't talking 'bout the news

Girl you know that I'm talking 'bout you

Let me show you all around

I could show you where all the real get it

And if you wanna go downtown



You might as well roll with a real nigga

I'm not talking bout them fools

I'm talking 'bout me and you



Baby you could be a movie star, hey (in Los Angeles)

Get yourself a medical card, yeah (in Los Angeles)

Cause that's how California rolls

They do the fingers like that Fonz (in Los Angeles)

You can make it on a light blue box, yeah (in Los Angeles)

Cause that's how California rolls, yeah

Writer(s): Cordozar Calvin Broadus, James Edward Fauntleroy Ii, Pharrell L. Williams