Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Are On Holiday Without Sofia Richie?

These two are pros at co-parenting

Friday, June 21, 2019 - 09:32

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are proving that they’re absolute pros at co-parenting after heading out on a family holiday together without Sofia Richie.

The former couple have taken Mason, Penelope, and Reign to Costa Rica, where they’ll be enjoying a two-week break alongside Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and their three oldest children North, Saint, and Chicago. 

An insider told People that the family will be filming for Keeping Up With The Kardashians while on the trip and have pencilled in a lot of “ocean and rainforest activities” to keep the children entertained.

Despite Sofia joining the gang on a previous holiday, she’s currently working in New York City and has been unable to rearrange her schedule. Still, both she and Kourt have previously made it clear that they're on good terms.

This comes as Scott addressed his relationship with his ex during a video for website, Poosh: “I think other people think if they were in [our] position, they couldn’t do it. And I don’t think a lot of people are probably strong enough to do it. 

Agreeing that it might look a little strange from the outside, he added that all the grown-ups in the situation have the responsibility to make things as uncomplicated for the children as possible. 

“It's not the easiest thing for us, but the fact that we’ve tried and we made it work makes life that much better. I couldn’t imagine raising three children with somebody I couldn’t speak to every day.”

