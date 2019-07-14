Sofia Richie

Nobody Understands Sofia Richie's Clapback To A Fan Who Accused Her Of Photoshop

This is confusing

Wednesday, July 17, 2019 - 10:09

Sofia Richie has left several people scratching their heads after she posted the most confusing reply to a fan who accused her of photoshopping her images.

The model is currently on vacation in Turks & Caicos with Kylie Jenner to promote the beauty mogul’s new skincare range. There’s clearly not much do at their villa, with the 20-year-old sharing several bikini snaps across different parts of the property.

One particular image has caused a bit of drama online after some fans claimed that there’s a visible distortion on the wall area of the image that implies Sofia has edited the picture. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

If you look closely at the tiles around her right arm, you might be able to see what people are referencing: “The curve of the wall sis,,, we were all rooting for you to not facetune like the rest of them!,” one person responded.

Sofia saw the criticism and decided to set the record straight about the general architecture of the building: “Thanks boo! But that is an archway."

This only caused more confusion, because the archway she’s talking about isn’t even *in* that particular shot. Other fans have claimed that she’s simply stretched the image out too much: “Why are her hands 10” long? Why would she need to photoshop?”

Still, a bunch of people in the comments section have pointed out that it’s none of our business if Sofia edits her photos or not, with one fan writing: “Why can’t people just say she looks incredible and keep moving?”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

Good point tbh. There's no denying she's living her best life. 

